Sign Up Your Newborn for Free Health Tests

Early Check is a research study that offers free health tests for all babies born in North Carolina. The study aims to learn more about rare health conditions that are not included in standard newborn screening, and how to give babies with these conditions the best start. The study team includes researchers from RTI International, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, Wake Forest School of Medicine, and the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health. No appointments are required and expecting NC parents can join for free from their computer or smartphone. Visit portal.EarlyCheck.org to learn more and sign up!

What health conditions will Early Check test for?

Babies born in North Carolina are already tested for a set of 37 health conditions shortly after birth as

part of regular newborn screening. Early Check tests for two additional rare health conditions:

Because these health conditions are rare, they are usually not diagnosed until symptoms appear. Early Check researchers want to find babies early, before this happens. Even though there are no treatments to cure these conditions right now, there are things that can help and knowing early can give parents important information and connections with local specialists.

Am I eligible?

You can join Early Check when:

You’re more than 12 weeks pregnant, or

You had a baby less than 4 weeks ago who was born in North Carolina

How does Early Check work?

Babies have a heel prick in the hospital or birthing center shortly after birth for state newborn screening. Early Check does extra screening tests on the same blood spot so no more doctor’s visits are needed. Moms must give permission to be a part of Early Check by visiting portal.EarlyCheck.org. Early Check results will be ready by the time the baby is 2 months old. In most cases, moms will be notified by text or email when results are available. Results can be found by logging into the Early Check secure portal. The conditions are rare, so most babies will not have them. But, if the results are not normal, the mom will receive a phone call from an Early Check genetic counselor who will explain the results, provide counseling and support, and arrange for additional free testing if needed.

Ready to Sign-Up?

