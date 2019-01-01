RSS
WSO offers Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings Experience to Area Students
The mission of the Youth Orchestra and the Junior Strings is to enrich the lives of the Cape Fear area youth by providing talented young string players with unique orchestral training and performing opportunities. Read more
Win a Mom Open Circle Necklace by Isabelle Grace Jewelry
Handcrafted by artisans in New Bedford, MA, this modern line of personalized jewelry celebrates stories of life, love and family. Read more
Easter Egg Hunt Round Up
Here’s a look at the local Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring! Read more
Join the UNCW non-residential Community Host Program
The Program pairs Wilmington residents and families with incoming international students to foster cross-cultural friendship. Read more