Fun Family Events for September

September is a busy month, especially when it comes to all the fun, family-friendly events offered throughout the Wilmington area. From bicycle rodeos to World War II remembrances to festivals celebrating the local harvests, plants, and people of the community, your family is sure to find lots of free, fun weekend activities to do this month!

Fort Fisher's and North Carolina's WWII Experience

Saturday, September 1st from 10am-4pm and Sunday, September 2nd from 12pm-4pm

Location:

Fort Fisher State Historic Site

1610 Fort Fisher Blvd South, Kure Beach, NC 28449

Admission: Free, although a small charge may apply for some tours. For a donation, visitors can ride in an authentic WWII jeep.

This two day family friendly event includes an activity filled program highlighting the story of a lesser-known side of Fort Fisher as an anti-aircraft training base during World War II. The program will include military and civilian re-enactors, vehicle and weapons displays, tours, military weapons demonstrations, guest speakers and more. A “Toy Soldier Workshop” will be held both days where children can paint toy soldiers and learn about military uniforms. For more information, visit http://www.nchistoricsites.org/fisher/fisher.htm

11th Annual Carolina Beach Police Department Bike Rodeo

Saturday, September 8th from 2pm-5pm

Location:

Carolina Beach Recreation Center

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Admission: Free

The Carolina Beach Police Department and the Town of Carolina Beach is proud to offer an afternoon of bicycle awareness and safety. The Bike Rodeo is the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming school year, learn safe habits while riding your bike, make sure your helmet is properly fitted and register your bike! Enjoy music, food, games and activities, raffles and giveaways such as helmets, reflectors, lights and other items. For More information, visit https://www.carolinabeach.org/town_administration/departments/bike_rodeo.php

Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s Community Day

Sunday, September 9th from 1pm-5pm

Location:

116 Orange St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: Free

The Children’s Museum’s 2nd Annual Community Day is a small gesture in thanking the community for 21 years of caring, support and generosity. Guests will be treated to free admission, face painting, balloon making, snacks from Waffle House and Tropical Smoothie, a football throw with New Hanover High School football players, a Black's Tire/Ricky Benton Racing NASCAR show truck, photo opportunities with the Wilmington Hammerhead mascot and more! For more information, visit https://www.playwilmington.org

Native Plant Festival at the NHC Arboretum

Saturday, September 15th from 9am-4pm

Location:

6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Admission: Free

Celebrate Cape Fear area native plants and learn how to incorporate them into your own garden plans. This event features a celebration of the Cape Fear area’s native plants and highlights ways in which residents can incorporate them into their own gardens. The event features activities for adults and children, native plant vendors, a seed swap and seed giveaway, displays and presentations by local experts, food trucks, and live music for kids by Susan Savia. For more information, call 910-798-7660

Summer Harvest Festival at Poplar Grove Plantation

Saturday, September 15th from 9am-5pm and Sunday, September 16th from 10am-4pm.

Location:

10200 Hwy1 7 N., Wilmington, NC 28411

Admission: Free

This two day family event marks the beginning of fall and features a vast array of vendors representing the season’s must haves! Offerings include plantings for winter, local artisans and crafters, carnival games, concessions, a bouncy house, and Mr. Mark from The Broccoli Brothers. For more information, visit www.poplargrove.org.

Lakefest

Saturday, September 22 from 10am-2om

Location:

Greenfield Lake Boathouse Near the Boathouse and 302 Willard Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: Free

Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department to offer this event promoting science, nature and outdoor recreation. Lakefest features live animals, alligators, a climbing wall, turtles and snakes, animal tracks, leaf printing, fish identification, casting clinics, face painting, water quality, dogs & H2O, aquatic insects, owl pellets, guided eco tours, arts and crafts, boat displays, paddle boats, canoe and kayak rentals and more! For more information email kaylynn@cfrw.us.

Youth Day at the NHC Law Enforcement Officers Association Club House

Sunday, September 23rd from 1pm-5pm

Location:

5301 Holly Shelter Rd., Castle Hayne, NC 28429

Admission: Free

Youth Day offers kids ages 6 to 16 the chance to participate in activities such as fishing skills, archery, and a chance to experience shooting sports/marksmanship in a safe and controlled environment. Parents, grandparents, or a responsible adult must accompany each youth at each event throughout the day. Other offerings include food, prizes, face painting, exhibits by NHC Sheriff’s Department, Wilmington Police Department, NHRMC EMS, Coast Guard, NC Wildlife, Marine Patrol, Airlink and SABLE helicopter appearances. Adult lunch is $1.