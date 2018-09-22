Lakefest
Greenfield Lake Park 302 Wilard St., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Lakefest features live animals, alligators, a climbing wall, turtles and snakes, animal tracks, leaf printing, fish identification, casting clinics, face painting, water quality, dogs & H2O, aquatic insects, owl pellets, guided eco tours, arts and crafts, boat displays, paddle boats, canoe and kayak rentals and more!
Info
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor