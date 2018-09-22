Lakefest

Greenfield Lake Park 302 Wilard St., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Lakefest features live animals, alligators, a climbing wall, turtles and snakes, animal tracks, leaf printing, fish identification, casting clinics, face painting, water quality, dogs & H2O, aquatic insects, owl pellets, guided eco tours, arts and crafts, boat displays, paddle boats, canoe and kayak rentals and more!

Info
Greenfield Lake Park 302 Wilard St., Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
