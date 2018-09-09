Community Day
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
The Children's Museum of Wilmington will be hosting its 2nd Annual Community Day sponsored by North State Bank on Sunday, September 9th, from 1-5 pm. Guests will enjoy free admission, face painting, balloon making, snacks from Waffle House and Tropical Smoothie, a football throw with New Hanover High School football players, a Black's Tire/Ricky Benton Racing NASCAR show truck, photo opportunities with the Wilmington Hammerhead mascot and more! This event is a small gesture in thanking the community for 21 years of caring, support and generosity.
