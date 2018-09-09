×

The Children's Museum of Wilmington will be hosting its 2nd Annual Community Day sponsored by North State Bank on Sunday, September 9th, from 1-5 pm. Guests will enjoy free admission, face painting, balloon making, snacks from Waffle House and Tropical Smoothie, a football throw with New Hanover High School football players, a Black's Tire/Ricky Benton Racing NASCAR show truck, photo opportunities with the Wilmington Hammerhead mascot and more! This event is a small gesture in thanking the community for 21 years of caring, support and generosity.