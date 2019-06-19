Dogs and Bee Stings

K. Jaworski
Molly dog
If your pooch encounters a stinging bee or wasp this spring or summer, these
steps can help soothe the pain.
Remove the Stinger
Honeybees leave their stingers behind when they sting. In fact, venom continues
to enter your pet’s body for several minutes after a sting unless you remove
the stinger. Don’t use your fingers to pull out the stinger, as you may accidentally
force more venom into your pet’s skin. Instead, gently scrape the stinger
off with the edge of a credit card and wash the skin with warm soapy water.
If you can’t locate the stinger, give your furry friend a bath instead. Bathing
can help dislodge the stinger and help soothe the skin.
Treat Pain and Swelling
Cold compresses offer a simple way to reduce pain, redness, or swelling. Cold
washcloths, freezer gel packs, ice in a resealable bag, or bags of frozen vegetables
make good compresses. If you use a frozen compress, be sure to wrap
it in a towel to prevent frostbite. Leave the compress in place as long as your
dog will allow but for no more than 20 minutes at a time.
Oral Benadryl can also be helpful in reducing swelling. Before you offer your
furry friend the over-the-counter medication, ask the veterinarian if it’s a good
idea. Since pets require different dosages than humans, you’ll want to be sure
to give the veterinarian a call.
Recognize Danger Signs
Signs of a possible allergic reaction may include:
- Pale Gums
- Vomiting
- Hives
- Lack of Energy
- Severe Swelling
- Difficulty Breathing
- Collapse
If you notice any of these signs, take your dog to the veterinarian immediately.
Visit your local emergency clinic if the vet’s office happens to be closed when
the sting occurs. treatment.