Dogs and Bee Stings

If your pooch encounters a stinging bee or wasp this spring or summer, these

steps can help soothe the pain.

Remove the Stinger

Honeybees leave their stingers behind when they sting. In fact, venom continues

to enter your pet’s body for several minutes after a sting unless you remove

the stinger. Don’t use your fingers to pull out the stinger, as you may accidentally

force more venom into your pet’s skin. Instead, gently scrape the stinger

off with the edge of a credit card and wash the skin with warm soapy water.

If you can’t locate the stinger, give your furry friend a bath instead. Bathing

can help dislodge the stinger and help soothe the skin.

Treat Pain and Swelling

Cold compresses offer a simple way to reduce pain, redness, or swelling. Cold

washcloths, freezer gel packs, ice in a resealable bag, or bags of frozen vegetables

make good compresses. If you use a frozen compress, be sure to wrap

it in a towel to prevent frostbite. Leave the compress in place as long as your

dog will allow but for no more than 20 minutes at a time.

Oral Benadryl can also be helpful in reducing swelling. Before you offer your

furry friend the over-the-counter medication, ask the veterinarian if it’s a good

idea. Since pets require different dosages than humans, you’ll want to be sure

to give the veterinarian a call.

Recognize Danger Signs

Signs of a possible allergic reaction may include:

Pale Gums

Vomiting

Hives

Lack of Energy

Severe Swelling

Difficulty Breathing

Collapse

If you notice any of these signs, take your dog to the veterinarian immediately.

Visit your local emergency clinic if the vet’s office happens to be closed when

the sting occurs. treatment.