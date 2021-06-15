SinuSonic: Breathe Easier!

× Expand sinusonic.com SinuSonic

If you have been suffering from nasal congestion, facial pressure, and nasal drainage, chances are you have tried many over-the-counter medicines and tools to help relieve those symptoms. SinuSonic, a revolutionary new device, is clinically proven to provide long-term relief for your symptoms in as little as three minutes of use.

Backed by two internationally renowned Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians from the Medical University of South Carolina, the multi-patented device has sold over 10,000 units, and helped thousands of customers breathe easier including athletes, performers, troubled sleepers and seasonal allergy sufferers.

× Expand sinusonic.com SinuSonic Infog

The SinuSonic is a drug-free, mess-free solution for congestion suffers everywhere who want a natural remedy, especially pregnant and nursing mothers. During pregnancy, women produce a higher level of estrogen, which leads to inflammation of the mucous membrane that lines the nasal passages. Known as pregnancy rhinitis, this swelling causes a higher production of mucus and leads to nasal congestion. Women also circulate more blood during pregnancy, which can cause the small blood vessels in the nose to swell and also lead to nasal congestion.

The SinuSonic works by delivering a combination of gentle acoustic vibrations and light resistant pressure to the upper airway. The hand-held device is placed against the nose for two to three minutes, and with each exhale, the device creates positive, oscillating pressure in the sinuses. This combined application of sound waves and positive pressure increases airﬂow and helps reduce facial pressure, drainage and congestion.

Use code wilmingtonparent10 for 10% off of your purchase at SinuSonic.com.