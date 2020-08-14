PlatinumSitters: Babysitting Conquered!

PlatinumSitters is a service that provides recurrent babysitting, virtual learning assistance or date night/occasional babysitting for families by vetting highly qualified sitters before putting them on their website. Founded by Stephanie Keefer in 2015, PlatinumSitters is a company run by moms who understand the importance of engagement, timeliness, fun and reliability.

The company started out of necessity--Stephanie is a mom of two who felt the pressure of trying to do it all. After talking to a few friends, she realized the solution was relatively simple: empower moms to ask for help and make that help easy to find. She then set out to bring that solution to life and as a result, has created a service that is more like a community--it’s truly revolutionary.

Parents who are looking for a sitter for a date night or one-time occasion can use the site to be paired with an available sitter based on a variety of determining factors--availability, experience with children of the same age, affinity for pets, etc. This ensures who ever shows up to help is the right fit for your family. For more long term, ongoing placements, parents work with a community manager who recruits a sitter for that family’s specific need. Rates start at $14/hour and there are no contracts, making it easy to try them out! www.platinumsitters.com