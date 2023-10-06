Parents Seek Online Schooling to Avoid Bullying

× Expand Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy Wilm Parent - 3

Since the first big kid knocked down the smaller kid for his lunch money, bullying has been a big problem in schools. A bullying attack can be subtle, insidious and effective, making the behavior difficult to eradicate. Bullies often use physical and verbal assault, including “joking,” mocking, critical and insulting language which can leave deep emotional wounds.

To help address the problem and educate the public, the first National Bullying Prevention Month was declared in October 2006, and many public schools publicize their campuses as “bully-free zones.”

But still, bullying persists. According to a recent survey conducted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 40% of students say they were bullied on school campuses in the past year - a statistic that has been steadily increasing since 2019. And while statistics vary slightly on demographics, bullying cuts through race, gender, location (city or rural kids), and public and private school students. Many parents report that they have no resources or voice to help their child.

In the middle of fifth grade, one Dunn, N.C., family knew they needed to find a better fit for their son’s education. He was in a traditional classroom, but bullying issues continued to worsen and his mom, Jennifer, says his grades began to fall and it was difficult getting in touch with his teacher.

Jennifer knew that something needed to change. So, the family turned to Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CM Prep), a private, virtual charter school powered by K12.

“His transition was really smooth,” Jennifer says. “His teacher is great about staying in touch with me – communication that I felt was really lacking in my previous parent-teacher relationships. We have been able to build great relationships very quickly.”

According to K12, 44% of its families across the US seek online education because of bullying or safety issues. They see students come to them struggling with sleep difficulties, anxiety and low academic performance - issues that often improve as they settle into the virtual learning environment.

“Parents and Learning Coaches feel like their kids are safer learning online because obvious limited physical encounters keep their children safer,” says Vicky Creasy, Principal at CM Prep.. “But we know that bullying can happen anywhere – including online. It’s called cyberbullying. That’s why we spend time educating students, families and teachers about how to recognize the signs and what to do.”

The signs of cyberbullying can be different from other forms. According to StopBullying.gov, adults should look for:

Noticeable increases or decreases in device use, including texting.

A child exhibits emotional responses (laughter, anger, upset) to what is happening on their device.

A child hides their screen or device when others are near, and avoids discussion about what they are doing on their device.

Social media accounts are shut down or new ones appear.

A child starts to avoid social situations, even those that were enjoyed in the past.

A child becomes withdrawn, depressed or loses interest in people and activities.

If you recognize any of these signs, says Creasy, remain calm and supportive. “It’s important to talk to the student to find out what happened, who is involved and document any interactions with screenshots. Then report the incidents to the relevant people. For example, if the bullying was done over social media, those platforms have ways to report misuse. Also, if it’s a school-related incident, parents need to report it immediately. And of course, violence or explicit threats need to be turned over to the police.”