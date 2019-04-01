uncw world global
Join the UNCW non-residential Community Host Program, which pairs Wilmington residents and families with incoming international students to foster cross-cultural friendship. This is a volunteer opportunity.
Requirements:
· Complete the application
· Complete a background check at no cost to you
· Contact your student by phone or email when are paired together prior to arrival to begin getting to know one another.
· Once students arrive, families can make arrangements to meet their students as their schedule permits. Although students and families are encouraged to meet at least once per month, this is a flexible program, and participants can decide what schedule works best for them.
· To apply https://selectsurvey.uncw.edu/SelectSurveyNET/TakeSurvey.aspx?PageNumber=1&SurveyID=925H962&Preview=true#
· For more information about the program, visit https://uncw.edu/international/isss/host-families-page.html
· Questions? Contact the Office of International Students and Scholars at international@uncw.edu