Summer Grief Camp for Children Resumes

× Expand Lower Cape Fear LifeCare summer grief camp

Play is an integral part of the Camp Voyager children’s grief care program. Games are structured to allow for fun while encouraging children to express their feelings.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is resuming its children’s summer grief camp program, renamed Camp Voyager. A Monday-Thursday session for second through fourth graders will be hosted June 19-22, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Phillips Counseling & LifeCare Center, 1414 Physicians Drive in Wilmington. A four-day session will also be hosted June 26-29 for fifth to seventh graders at the same time and location.

Camp Voyager is an opportunity for young people who have experienced the death of someone special. At camp, we will play, laugh, create, make friends and take time to remember the people we know who have died. Campers will meet friends facing similar circumstances, honor the lives of those who have died, learn and laugh, and believe in their own value and the value of their experiences.

Those interested in attending camp need to fill out a registration form. Space is limited. Parents/guardians can get a registration form on the nonprofit’s website grief calendar listing for camp at LifeCare.org. After an application is received, a youth grief counselor will contact the family to determine the appropriateness of this program. Registration is not complete until approved by a counselor.

Because of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s generous donors, these caring camps are available to anyone in the community at no cost. Donations to support the program are always appreciated.

For more information about the camp, contact Robyn Henning, LCMHCA, LAC, NCC, MA, youth grief counselor, at Robyn.Henning@LifeCare.org or call 910-796-7900.