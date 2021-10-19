Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe

× Expand commons.wikimedia.org pumpkins

So you’ve carved up the pumpkins for jack-o-lanterns for the kids and now find yourself left with the pumpkin innards. One tasty idea that the whole family will love is roasted pumpkin seeds.

You’ll have the best chance for tasty success if you wash off the seeds to clean them of the rind, and then set them in a single layer on cookie sheets to dry in the oven for at least 24 hours before your start the recipe. We usually just add a little salt for flavoring, but you can experiment with this using different spices your family enjoys.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups raw whole pumpkin seeds (dried for best results)

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 pinch salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

Toss seeds in a bowl with the melted butter and salt. Spread the seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes or until golden brown; stir occasionally.

Try to save some for your kids!

Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com