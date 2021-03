Below, check out some of our favorite Easter treats you can make that your children will love and a recipe for natural dye eggs.

Bunny Cinnamon Rolls

Bunny Cinnamon Rolls from The Baker Mama

Birds Nest Cookies

Birds Nest Cookies from Dinner at the Zoo

Deviled Egg Chicks

Deviled Egg Chicks from Natasha's Kitchen

Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs

Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs from Weelicious