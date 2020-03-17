NHC Schools to Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

New Hanover County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years and younger. The meals became available for pick-up at 14 schools on Monday, March 16. All sites are drive-through or walk-up sites only. No space will be provided for eating on-site and multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers.

Lunch and the following morning’s breakfast will be provided for pick-up from 11 am-1 pm, Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Schools: