NHC Schools to Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

New Hanover County Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years and younger. The meals became available for pick-up at 14 schools on Monday, March 16. All sites are drive-through or walk-up sites only. No space will be provided for eating on-site and multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers.

Lunch and the following morning’s breakfast will be provided for pick-up from 11 am-1 pm, Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Schools:

  • Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
  • Castle Hayne Elementary
  • Wrightsboro Elementary
  • Mary C. Williams Elementary
  • Pine Valley Elementary
  • Sunset Park Elementary
  • D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy: UNCW
  • Emma B. Trask Middle School
  • College Park Elementary
  • Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts & Design
  • New Hanover High School
  • Edwin A. Alderman Elementary
  • Winter Park Elementary
  • Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center