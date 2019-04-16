Win a Mom Open Circle Necklace by Isabelle Grace Jewelry

× Expand www.isabellegracejewelry.com necklace

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, which means that children (and dads!) everywhere are searching for the perfect way to show Mom just how special and loved she really is. For me, nothing beats a cute, handmade card or craft created especially for me by one of my children. However, I’m also always drawn towards jewelry, because I love receiving something beautiful and unique that I can keep as a reminder of the two little blessings that call me “Mom.”

Isabelle Grace Jewelry might just be the perfect Mother’s Day gift solution this year. Handcrafted by artisans in New Bedford, MA, this modern line of personalized jewelry celebrates stories of life, love and family. Each high quality necklace, earring, and bracelet is made from the heart and designed to become a keepsake. Customers can create memorable gifts for their loved ones by selecting from the collection’s personalized charms, initials, and semiprecious stones. Pieces can also be custom inscribed to honor those most precious to us.

My favorite piece from the Isabelle Grace Jewelry line is the Mom Open Circle Necklace. The hand cast open circle charm is elegantly personalized with the word “Mom” (with a heart for the O) and is complemented with a dainty, genuine pink topaz stone or freshwater pearl. The necklace comes in sterling silver or bronze and in three chain lengths: 16, 18 or 20 inches. The timeless style of this beautiful accessory is sure to make any mom (including myself!) look good and feel loved.

To learn more about the Isabelle Grace Jewelry line, visit https://www.isabellegracejewelry.com

Enter to Win a Mom Open Circle Necklace!

To enter to win a Mom Open Circle Necklace, simply comment below with why you would like to win. Deadline to enter is 5/10/2019. (Winner will be chosen at random)