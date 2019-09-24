Family Favorites 2019 - Food and Drink

× Expand Photo credit: Michelle Brinn Pizza Your Pie

Family Favorite 2019 Winners - Food and Drink Category

Bakery/Confectionary: Apple Annies

Breakfast - Brunch Restaurant: Jimbo’s Breakfast & Lunch

Brew Pub: Good Hops Brewing

Coffee Shop: Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Date Night Restaurant: Little Dipper Fondue

Family Restaurant: Hang Ten Grill

Food Delivery: Door Dash

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt: Celtic Creamery

Kid Friendly Restaurant: Your Pie

Organic Food Store: Trader Joe’s

Pizza: Your Pie

Sandwich/Sub Shop: Jersey Mike's Subs

Seafood: Cape Fear Seafood Company

Wine Store: Lighthouse Beer & Wine

