Family Favorites 2019 - Food and Drink

Photo credit: Michelle Brinn
Pizza
Your Pie
Family Favorite 2019 Winners - Food and Drink Category
1
Apple Annies - Bakery/Confectionary1319 Military Cutoff Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
2
Jimbo’s Breakfast & Lunch - Breakfast - Brunch Restaurant1529 S. College Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
3
Good Hops Brewing - Brew Pub811 Harper Ave, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
4
Bitty & Beau's Coffee - Coffee Shop4949 New Centre Dr, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
5
Little Dipper Fondue - Date Night Restaurant138 S Front St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6
Hang Ten Grill - Family Restaurant308 S Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
7
Celtic Creamery - Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt201 N Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
8
Your Pie - Kid Friendly Restaurant4403 Oleander Drive, Suite H, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Your Pie Pizza Wilmington NC is now open on Oleander Drive, close to S College Road. We are close to Walgreens, Sprint, and Moes, and can’t wait to begin serving Pizza Wilmington NC!
9
Trader Joe’s - Organic Food Store1437 S College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
10
Your Pie - Pizza4403 Oleander Drive, Suite H, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Your Pie Pizza Wilmington NC is now open on Oleander Drive, close to S College Road. We are close to Walgreens, Sprint, and Moes, and can’t wait to begin serving Pizza Wilmington NC!
11
Jersey Mike's Subs - Sandwich/Sub Shop1968 Eastwood Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
12
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Seafood5226 S. College Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
13
Lighthouse Beer & Wine - Wine Store220 Causeway Dr, Town of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480
