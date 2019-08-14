Family Favorites 2019 - Education and Enrichment

×
Family Favorite 2019 Winners - Education and Enrichment Category
After-school Program: Coastal Martial Arts Academy
Charter School: Charter Day School
Childcare Center: Happy Kids Development Center
Day Camp: UNCW Soccer Camps
Drop-In Childcare: Island Time Drop N Play
Intersession Program/Camp: YMCA of Southeastern NC
Preschool: Peace Rose Montessori
Private School: Wilmington Christian Academy
Sleep-away Camp: YMCA Camp Kirkwood
Tutoring: Peak Learning Solutions
