Family Favorites 2019 - Family and Life

Family Favorite 2019 Winners - Family and Life Category

Children's Haircuts: Manta's Cuts Kids Salon

Family Attraction: NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

Farm: Mike's Farm

Fitness Center: Assertive Athletics & Fitness

Kayak SUP Board Rental: Wrightsville SUP

Live Music Venue: Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Mom's Night Out: Sip and Paint

Park: Hugh MacRae

Photographer: Justina Johnson Photography

Salon/Spa: I Am Salon and Day Spa

Yoga Studio: Wilmington Yoga Center

