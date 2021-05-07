Children’s Virtual Art Auction Accepting Submissions

× Expand Coastal Horizons Center art-auction

"By Kids for Kids," is an online art auction that gives children a chance to show off their artistic talents while helping other children in need. "By Kids for Kids" was a tremendous success, drawing art submissions from children of all ages and from across the United States. As parents began to contact us in 2021 on behalf of their children asking when the art auction would be held again, we knew "By Kids for Kids" must be an annual event. Proceeds from the Children's Art Auction will go to benefit Our Children's Place (OCP) of Coastal Horizons, a statewide program committed to the children of incarcerated and returning parents.

“By Kids for Kids” is open to young people from birth to age 18. Parents and children can make submissions by emailing photos of the artwork to Coastal Horizons' Development Director, Elizabeth Redenbaugh, at eredenbaugh@coastalhorizons.org. Along with photos of the artwork, please include the artist's name, age, hometown, contact information, artwork title, medium used, a brief description of the art, and the inspiration for the piece. To participate, you must agree to mail or deliver the art to the winning bidder at your own expense. Artwork submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

"By Kids for Kids" Art Auction will go live on Thursday, May 20th at 6 a.m. and will close on Friday, May 28th at 5 p.m. To bid, click here or text 4kids21 to 76278.