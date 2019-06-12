Summer Movies Round-Up 2019

movies at the lake
Summer Movies Round-Up
Summertime means the return of both indoor and outdoor family-friendly movies in the Wilmington area. Several local theatres offer weekly discounted kids films, while three nearby parks schedule outdoor movie nights for the whole family under the stars. So why not get the whole family out of the house this summer and take advantage of one of these fun summer movies?
Outdoor Free Movies
Carolina Beach Movies at the Lake
- Carolina Beach State Park, Atlanta Ave. and S. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- Sundays at Dusk
Every Sunday from now until September 1st, residents and visitors can enjoy a free outdoor movie at the lake. Concessions are available for purchase, or moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks. Movies will begin at dusk, and is subject to change.
For more information and movie schedule, call 910-458-8434 or go to link.
Leland Movies in the Park
- Leland Municipal Park, 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, NC 28451
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 8:00pm: Mary Poppins Returns
Come out to the park and watch a family movie under the stars. Concessions are available for purchase, and outside food and drinks are also permitted. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed. Admission is free.
For more information, call 910-408-3092 or go to website.
Indoor Discount Kids Movies/ Performing Arts
Seahawk FAM - Family Arts Matinees
Thursdays 10:30am, UNCW Kenan Auditorium, June 20 - August 1
Special one-hour performances on Thursday mornings, designed as a creative and entertaining respite from the summer heat. $5. July 18th, 25th, and August 1st performances are sensory friendly!
for more info: bit.ly/UNCWFAM
AMC Wilmington 16
- 111 Cinema Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
Kid-Friendly Movies plus a KidsPack every Wednesday for just $4 (+tax)
For movie schedule, visit website.
Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX
- 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
Movie ticket deals are just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring summer movies the whole family will enjoy. For movie schedule, visit website.
Stone Theatre The Pointe 14
- 2223 Blockbuster Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
$1.00 Admission, Adults & Group Leaders: Free Admission w/ child ticket purchase$1.00 Admission
Summer Sensory Friendly Screenings - Mondays 10:00am, 1.00 Admission
For movie schedule, visit website.