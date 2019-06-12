Summer Movies Round-Up 2019

× Expand movies at the lake

Summer Movies Round-Up

Summertime means the return of both indoor and outdoor family-friendly movies in the Wilmington area. Several local theatres offer weekly discounted kids films, while three nearby parks schedule outdoor movie nights for the whole family under the stars. So why not get the whole family out of the house this summer and take advantage of one of these fun summer movies?

Outdoor Free Movies

Carolina Beach Movies at the Lake

Carolina Beach State Park, Atlanta Ave. and S. Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Sundays at Dusk

Every Sunday from now until September 1st, residents and visitors can enjoy a free outdoor movie at the lake. Concessions are available for purchase, or moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks. Movies will begin at dusk, and is subject to change.

For more information and movie schedule, call 910-458-8434 or go to link.

Leland Movies in the Park

Leland Municipal Park, 102 Town Hall Drive, Leland, NC 28451

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 8:00pm: Mary Poppins Returns

Come out to the park and watch a family movie under the stars. Concessions are available for purchase, and outside food and drinks are also permitted. No smoking, pets, or alcohol allowed. Admission is free.

For more information, call 910-408-3092 or go to website.

Indoor Discount Kids Movies/ Performing Arts

Seahawk FAM - Family Arts Matinees

Thursdays 10:30am, UNCW Kenan Auditorium, June 20 - August 1

Special one-hour performances on Thursday mornings, designed as a creative and entertaining respite from the summer heat. $5. July 18th, 25th, and August 1st performances are sensory friendly!

for more info: bit.ly/UNCWFAM

AMC Wilmington 16

111 Cinema Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Kid-Friendly Movies plus a KidsPack every Wednesday for just $4 (+tax)

For movie schedule, visit website.

Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 & IMAX

900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Movie ticket deals are just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays featuring summer movies the whole family will enjoy. For movie schedule, visit website.

Stone Theatre The Pointe 14

2223 Blockbuster Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

$1.00 Admission, Adults & Group Leaders: Free Admission w/ child ticket purchase$1.00 Admission

Summer Sensory Friendly Screenings - Mondays 10:00am, 1.00 Admission

For movie schedule, visit website.