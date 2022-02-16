Summer Camp Fair 2022

cf19-1.jpg

Wilmington Parent Camp Fair

Wilmington Parent Magazine will host  the 19th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, next to H&M/Torrid. 

* Address is 817 Town Center Drive, with plenty of free parking in the lot behind the building.

The Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.

Camps for all ages and interests!

  • wide variety of summer camps
  • enrichment programs
  • residential camps
  • local day camps
  • academic
  • sports
  • surfing
  • summer programs
  • teen adventure programs
  • art programs

Sponsored by Wilmington Christian Academy Summer Camps,  and The Thalian Association Creative Arts Camp.