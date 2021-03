Virtual Summer Camp Fair 2021

Wilmington Parent Magazine will host a Virtual Summer Camp Fair on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 6pm-8:30pm.

An online virtual camp fair will held Thursday, March 11, from 6pm - 8:30pm. Join us at this live event to discover fun summer camps, activities and classes. Chat directly or text with Camp Directors to find the perfect camp for your child. Camps will have live streaming demonstrations, Q&A’s, videos, photos and you can visit with as many camps as you like!

Sign up to attend for free at

https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/summer-camp-fair

Sponsored by Wilmington Christian Academy, and The Thalian Association Creative Arts Camp.