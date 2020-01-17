Summer Camp Fair 2020

Wilmington Parent Camp Fair
Wilmington Parent Magazine will host the17th Annual Summer Camp Fair on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10am-3pm at Mayfaire Town Center, next to H&M.
* Address is 817 Town Center Drive, with plenty of free parking in the lot behind the building.
The Summer Camp Fair is the only event of its kind in the area, providing families with a unique opportunity to explore the summer camp and enrichment options available to their children during summer break.
Camps for all ages and interests!
- wide variety of summer camps
- enrichment programs
- residential camps
- local day camps
- academic
- sports
- surfing
- marine science
- summer programs
- teen adventure programs
- art programs.
Sponsored by No Sleeves Magic Camp, The Thalian Association Creative Arts Camp and The STEM Labs