NC Azalea Festival – August 2021 Activities

This year the Azalea Festival celebration continues in August with a variety of activities for families.

Sublime With Rome, Michael Franti & Spearhead – Riverfront Park

August 19, 7pm

Doors open at 5pm

the Avett Brothers – Riverfront Park

August 20, 7pm

Doors open at 5pm

Wilmington Grill Music & Beer Garden

August 20-22

Starting Friday at 6 pm and continuing all weekend the Wilmington Grill Music Stage & Beer Garden is a great place to catch tunes day and night. Located at 2nd and Market Street.

Dollar General Parade

August 21, 9am - S. 3rd St.

Main viewing areas will be all along 3rd Street, from Market Street to Bladen Street. Viewing along the route is always free, though reserved Festival bleacher tickets are available for purchase at the North Carolina Azalea Festival Ticket Office for $5-8 in advance, $7-10 on the day of.

Multicultural Stage At The DGX Water Front Street Fair

August 21, 12pm

Free multicultural, family-friendly celebration that showcases different cultures here in the Greater Cape Fear Region with authentic costumes, dance, and music from some of the regions best ethnic performing groups and bands.

Children’s Area

August 21-22, 10am

Family-friendly part of the Street Fair made just for kids! Guests enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities, and performers at the Cotton Exchange Stage.