NC Azalea Festival – August 2021 Activities

pixabay.comusers__tatius
azalea
This year the Azalea Festival celebration continues in August with a variety of activities for families.
Sublime With Rome, Michael Franti & Spearhead – Riverfront Park
August 19, 7pm
Doors open at 5pm
the Avett Brothers – Riverfront Park
August 20, 7pm
Doors open at 5pm
Wilmington Grill Music & Beer Garden
August 20-22
Starting Friday at 6 pm and continuing all weekend the Wilmington Grill Music Stage & Beer Garden is a great place to catch tunes day and night. Located at 2nd and Market Street.
Dollar General Parade
August 21, 9am - S. 3rd St.
Main viewing areas will be all along 3rd Street, from Market Street to Bladen Street. Viewing along the route is always free, though reserved Festival bleacher tickets are available for purchase at the North Carolina Azalea Festival Ticket Office for $5-8 in advance, $7-10 on the day of.
Multicultural Stage At The DGX Water Front Street Fair
August 21, 12pm
Free multicultural, family-friendly celebration that showcases different cultures here in the Greater Cape Fear Region with authentic costumes, dance, and music from some of the regions best ethnic performing groups and bands.
Children’s Area
August 21-22, 10am
Family-friendly part of the Street Fair made just for kids! Guests enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities, and performers at the Cotton Exchange Stage.