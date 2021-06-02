Local Farmers Markets 2021

riverfrontfarmersmarket.org
Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market
Wrightsville Beach Municipal grounds, Mondays, Starting 5/17, 8am – 1pm.
Seafood, baked goods, crafts and other vendors.
Farmers’ Market at Poplar Grove
Wednesdays, 8am – 1pm
Fresh produce, landscaping & bedding plants, herbs, scented salves and oils, homemade cookies and desserts, and artisan handmade soaps, cutting boards, jewelry, and accessories for home, hearth and garden.
Southport Southern Market
Wednesdays, 8am – 1pm, 6/2 – 9/29, Franklin Square Park, Howe and E. West Sts.
Local farm fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers and herbs, local arts and crafts.
Riverfront Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8am-1pm, Location at Waterline Brewery, 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC
All local produce, products & artisan works.
Wilmington Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8am-1pm, Tidal Creek Coop
The Wilmington Farmers Market is a producer only market, which means vendors only sell what they produce. Vendors’ offerings typically include produce, meats, poultry, seafood, herbs, flowers, honey and organic products.
Brunswick County
Brunswick Riverwalk Marketplace, 580 River Rd SE, Belville, Friday: 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday: 10am – 4pm, year-round; 910-371-2456, www.facebook.com/riverwalkatbelville.
Weekend open air market, with fresh seafood and produce. located on the Cape Fear River, Nature Trail nearby.