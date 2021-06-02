Local Farmers Markets 2021

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market

Wrightsville Beach Municipal grounds, Mondays, Starting 5/17, 8am – 1pm.

Seafood, baked goods, crafts and other vendors.

Farmers’ Market at Poplar Grove

Wednesdays, 8am – 1pm

Fresh produce, landscaping & bedding plants, herbs, scented salves and oils, homemade cookies and desserts, and artisan handmade soaps, cutting boards, jewelry, and accessories for home, hearth and garden.

Southport Southern Market

Wednesdays, 8am – 1pm, 6/2 – 9/29, Franklin Square Park, Howe and E. West Sts.

Local farm fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers and herbs, local arts and crafts.

Riverfront Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8am-1pm, Location at Waterline Brewery, 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC

All local produce, products & artisan works.

Wilmington Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8am-1pm, Tidal Creek Coop

The Wilmington Farmers Market is a producer only market, which means vendors only sell what they produce. Vendors’ offerings typically include produce, meats, poultry, seafood, herbs, flowers, honey and organic products.

Brunswick County

Brunswick Riverwalk Marketplace, 580 River Rd SE, Belville, Friday: 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday: 10am – 4pm, year-round; 910-371-2456, www.facebook.com/riverwalkatbelville.

Weekend open air market, with fresh seafood and produce. located on the Cape Fear River, Nature Trail nearby.