4th of July Festivities And Fireworks 2021

Here are a few of the nearby festivities that are sure to help your family celebrate Independence Day.

North Carolina 4th of July Festival - Southport

July 1 -4

Beach days, car show, music, arts and crafts and fireworks on 7/1 and 7/4. See the full schedule of events at www.nc4thofjuly.com/events

Independence Day Fireworks – Carolina Beach Boardwalk

July 2, 6:30pm – 9pm

Live music and fireworks display.

Riverfront Park Grand Opening Event Riverfront Park, 10 Cowan Street

July 4, 1pm – 8pm, Free, Tickets are not required.

Family friendly event will include music featuring local bands, entertainment, kids activities, food, a beer garden, & more. Parking is available on the street and in downtown parking lots. Street parking on July 4 is FREE. After the event, fireworks will take place downtown and will be visible along Water Street. Fireworks will not be visible from Riverfront Park.

City of Wilmington 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, Downtown Wilmington, 9:05pm

The fireworks display can be seen along the downtown Wilmington riverfront but will not be visible from the new Riverfront Park. Pets are not allowed downtown during special events where large crowds are present and streets are closed.