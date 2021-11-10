× Expand Cameron Art Museum Clyde's Holiday by the Sea - In Person or At Home

Welcome the season with these holiday family favorite events.

Holiday Happenings – November 2021

Christmas By The Sea Festival Southport, NC

November 13 – 29

Month long celebration of Christmas at the coast, includes a lighted boat flotilla, band concert, choral concert, hometown parade, tree lighting ceremonies, tour of beach homes on Oak Island and a tour of historic homes in Southport. Call 910-457-6964 to confirm events and locations.

Christkindlmarkt St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

November 20, 10am - 5pm

Indoor/outdoor German Christmas Festival featuring crafts, German goods, baked goods, and beverages with authentic German music by The Harbour Towne Fest Band.

Downtown Wilmington Tree Lighting Market & Water Street, Downtown Wilmington

November 26, 5:30pm

Live entertainment, participate in the live countdown to tree lighting. Following the lighting, children will be treated to a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free hot cocoa while supplies last for attendees.

Christmas Train & Light Spectacular Wilmington Railroad Museum

Nov. 26 – 27, Dec. 10 – 11, and Dec. 17 – 18

Winter wonderland with spectacular decorations with over glistening 25,000 lights as well as musical animations and twilight model train displays. Call to confirm event and dates 910-763-2634.

North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Motts Channel, Wrightsville Beach

November 27, 10am

Boat parade starts at 6pm. All day celebration with Day in the Park, 10am – 4pm Town Complex, WB with food vendors, car show, activities for children including inflatables, boat parade and fireworks following parade.

Enchanted Airlie Airlie Gardens

November 26 – 27, and December 3 – 22, 5:30pm – 9:30pm (1-hour slots)

Visit Airlie Gardens to take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Enjoy a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music. Tickets sold in advance.

Cape Fear Festival of Trees NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

November 26 – Jan. 3, 9am – 5pm

Delight in a forest of festively decorated trees set against the magnificent aquatic backdrop of the North Carolina Aquarium. Proceeds benefit Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s mission to provide care and support to individuals and families in our community living with a life-limiting illness.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Wilson Center

November 29, 3:30 and 7:30pm

Celebrate the holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller in 2021 when they bring their annual holiday tour to fans.

The Celtic Angels Christmas Thalian Hall

December 1, 4pm and 7:30pm

Awe inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes with a Celtic twist.

Holiday Flea at the Brooklyn Arts Center BAC, 516 N. 4th St

December 3 – 5, Fri 4pm - 9pm; Sat. 10am – 5pm, and Sun. 12pm - 5pm

More than 50 of the finest local and regional vendors will present one-of-a-kind vintage, retro, up-cycled, and artisan treasures in the Church and in the Annex just in time for your holiday shopping. Food trucks, coffeeshop and full-serve bar included. Admission $5, Children under the age of 12 are free.

New York Ballet for Young Audiences presents The Nutcracker Thalian Hall

December 3-4, Friday 4pm and 7pm, Saturday 10am

Cast of 13 dancers, 4 children and a narrator, performed by a combination of professional and local child dancers.

The Raleigh Ringers Thalian Hall

December 4, 7:30pm

Acclaimed community handbell choir based in Raleigh, present the sequel to their critically acclaimed holiday special, "One Winter Evening at Meymandi." "Holiday Handbells" runs the gamut of song selections from old yuletide favorites to Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" score and other sounds of the season.

Holiday Art Market Leland Cultural Arts Center

December 4, 10am - 3pm

Featuring unique handmade gifts to please everyone on your shopping list. Free admission.

Leland in Lights Founders Park Leland

Starts December 4

Kick off the most wonderful time of the year surrounded by the magic of lights.

Holiday Gift Market Legacy Architectural Salvage, 1831 Dawson St. behind Ace

December 4, 9am – 2pm

Shop curated vendors offering jewelry, vintage clothing, woodworking, plants, signs, and art of all forms, including pottery, mixed media, and upcycled goods.

Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea Cameron Art Museum

December 4, 10am – 12pm

Come to CAM for an outdoor (weather permitting), socially distanced Critter Creation event. Pre-registration required for an hour spot, to ensure safe social distancing and participation. Registration includes ONE Critter Kit , a designated area to work, and wipes for any paint spills. Stop by the front desk to pick up a Clyde’s Critter Art Kit.

The Nutcracker – City Ballet Wilson Center

December 5, 2pm and 7pm

A holiday treat for the whole family, with poignant storytelling, sumptuous costumes and sets, and the exquisite dancing.

Thalian Association Community Theatre Elf: The Musical Thalian Hall

December 10 – 19, Fri – Sat 7:30pm, Sun. 2pm

Modern-day holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

Polar Palooza Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 11 & 18, 9am – 12pm

Includes a morning of holiday cheer, making food for the reindeer, writing letters to Santa, a special reading, photo station, and learning about holidays from other cultures. Tickets go on sale 11/1.

Elf, Movies in the Park Founders Park Leland

December 11, 5:30pm

Bring a blanket or chairs and family and friends, but please leave pets, alcohol, and tobacco products at home.