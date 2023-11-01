Holiday Happenings November 2023

× Expand Cameron Art Museum Clyde's Holiday by the Sea - In Person or At Home

Welcome the Holidays November 2023

The Great Pumpkins Hunt and Movie MLK Center

November 3, 5pm – 7pm

Pumpkin hunt, movie and snacks. $5/child.

Handmade Holiday Market Cameron Art Museum

November 4, 10am – 4pm

$5 Entry Fee Includes Entry into Drawing for a Free Household Membership. Get ready for gift giving this holiday season with a one day shopping event featuring unique and handmade gift items created by local artists.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 2nd Street Stage Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Ctr.

November 17 – 26, Friday - Saturday 7:30pm, Sunday 3pm

Hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids–probably the most inventively awful kids in history.

Fall Festival Childrens’ Museum of Wilmington

November 18, 9am – 12pm

Fall themed crafts, activities, photo station, pumpkin slime, and other fun activities.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas Wilson Center

November 21, 7:30pm

Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, rock & roll newcomers and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays.

Holiday Tree Lighting Downtown Wilmington

November 24, 5:30pm

Tree lighting and a special visit from Santa

NC Holiday Flotilla Wrightsville Beach

November 25, 10am

Day in the park with food, arts and crafts vendors, car show. Boat parade at 6pm, followed by fireworks display.

Enchanted Airlie Airlie Gardens

November 24 & 25, December 1-21, Reservation Times (per evening) 5:30pm - 6:30pm, 6:30pm -7:30pm, 7:30pm - 8:30pm and 8:30pm – 9:30pm

Take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Enjoy a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music.

Opera House Theatre Company's Very Merry Holiday Show, starring Brian Whitted Brooklyn Arts Center

November 24 – 26

This year with a 7-piece orchestra plus special guest performers each night. 2pm show on Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas Train & Light Spectacular Wilmington Railroad Museum

November 25 – Dec. 23, Fridays and Saturdays

Winter wonderland with spectacular decorations. Musical animations and twilight model train displays.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Wilson Center

November 29, 3pm and 7:30pm

Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

New York Ballet For Young Audiences: The Nutcracker Thalian Hall

December 1-2, Friday 4pm and 7pm, Sat. 10am matinee

Production features guest dancers from local ballet studios alongside professional dancers from the New York Ballet for Young Audiences and Ballet Repertory of NYC.

Kids@CAM - Clyde's Holiday by the Sea Cameron Art Museum

December 2, 10am – 2pm

Be a part of the 14th Annual Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea! Help decorate sea critters to add to the Holiday by the Sea installation, which will remain on display around Minnie Evans gate house through the holiday season. Take part in other fun art stations and explore our current exhibitions, including the opening weekend of our Illumination lantern display. Free museum admission included. CAM Members: $5 per critter; Not-Yet Members: $10 per critter

Holiday Art Market Leland – Magnolia Village Way

December 2, 10am – 3pm

Holiday presents from local craftsmen.

Tree Lighting Leland Town Hall

December 2, 6pm – 8pm

Tree lighting, Leland Express, pictures with Santa and food trucks.