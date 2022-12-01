Holiday Happenings December 2022

× Expand Cameron Art Museum Clyde's Holiday by the Sea

Holiday Happenings - December

Cape Fear Festival of Trees NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

Thru January 2, 8am – 5pm

Admission to the aquarium is all you need to delight in a forest of festively decorated trees disbursed throughout the wildlife and aquatic exhibits of the aquarium. The festival offers guests a forest of more than 50 uniquely decorated trees. Proceeds benefit Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.

Enchanted Airlie Airlie Gardens – SOLD OUT

Thru December 22

Take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Enjoy a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

DIY Snow Globes - NHC Library Northeast

December 1, 5pm – 6pm

Learn how to make your own snow globe. All supplies provided. Registration Required. For Teens ages 12-18

Tree Lighting & Movie! - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

December 3, 5:30pm – 9pm

Holiday Musical Performance by Cape Fear Chorale: 5:45 pm – 6 pm, Christmas Tree Lighting w/ Mayor Saffo – 6 pm – 6:05 pm. Free Santa Visits - 6:05 pm – 7:15 pm. Holiday Movie On the Lawn – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – 7:30 pm – 9 pm (bring blankets or seats) Free Pre-registration is not required. Activities include: Synthetic Ice Rink (Pre-registration is required), Face Painting, Santa Visits, Food and Games. Toys For Tots will be collecting new unwrapped toys. While supplies last, receive a FREE Celebrate the Holidays T‐Shirt from Port City Apparel. Free Hot Chocolate (while supplies last)

City Ballet presents The Nutcracker - Wilson Center

December 3 – 4, 12/3, 7pm, 12/4, 3pm

Based on the original tale by ETA Hoffmann, "The Nutcracker" features all your favorite ballet traditions like Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Marie and her Nutcracker Prince, woven together with beautiful storytelling, gorgeous costumes, and a live professional orchestra.

Kids@CAM - Clyde's Holiday by the Sea Cameron Art Museum

December 3, 10am – 1pm

Be a part of the13th Annual Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea. Help decorate sea critters to add to our Holiday by the Sea installation, which will remain on display around Minnie Evans gate house through the holiday season. Take part in other fun art stations and explore our current exhibitions, including the opening weekend of our Illumination lantern display. Clyde Jones is recognized for his wooden creations better known as “critters,” and his work has been on display at the Smithsonian Institute and the American Visionary Art Museum.

Holiday Open House - Cameron Art Museum

December 8, 10am – 8:30pm

Enjoy hot chocolate and treats from CAM Café as you check out the latest holiday gifts in CAM’s Museum Shop.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Ruth & Bucky Stein Studio Theatre, Thalian Hall

December 8 -18, Thur. - Sat. 7:30pm, Sunday matinee 3pm

Big Dawg Productions presents their biannual production of this modern Christmas classic.

Thalian Association Presents A Christmas Story - Thalian Hall

December 9-18, Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 7:30pm with a bonus performance 12/17 2pm, Sunday 2pm

Musical based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts.

Holiday Train and Light Spectacular - Wilmington Railroad Museum

December 9, 10, 16, 17, 23.

After Christmas Show (no Santa) Dec 30. Over 25,000 lights and a visit with Santa - $5 per ticket for Friday and Saturday show from 6:30 to 8 pm. No reservation necessary.

Holiday Open House - Burgwin-Wright House

December 10, 5pm – 9pm

Get in the Holiday Spirit with an evening walk through the beautifully decorated Burgwin-Wright House. Inspired by the Colonial era, the 1770 house is decorated with fresh greenery, fruits and flowers. Enjoy lively music by Masonboro Parlor, and interpreters in period costumes. Admission is Free

A Night in Bethlehem - Hampstead United Methodist Church

December 10, 6pm – 9pm

Church grounds will be transformed into a Bethlehem street scene with stalls showcasing various period activities and establishments. Converse with Jews and Romans in full historical costume as you meander through the shops. Showcase will culminate in a full living nativity scene.

Carpool Cinema – The Santa Clause! - Pine Valley Library

December 10, 7pm – 8:40pm

Watch The Santa Clause! from the comfort of your car! Just tune in to our pre-selected radio station to hear the movie, and enjoy the show! If you do not have access to radio, let staff know. Rated PG. Event capacity is 200 people.

Holiday Parade - Downtown Wilmington

December 11, 6pm

Community groups and businesses participate in festive event. Downtown Wilmington along Front Street. Free.

Mary's Art Explorers - How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Cameron Art Museum

December 15, 10am – 11amJoin CAM for a reading of Dr. Suess’s classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Explore the ‘Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea’ community installation and new Illumination lantern exhibition. Listen to holiday music while making holiday crafts and enjoying hot chocolate with marshmallows. Art Explorers is geared towards infants, toddler and preschoolers, but big brothers and sisters are welcome to join and create art with us. Space is limited so preregister to guarantee your spot.

Winter Wanderland - Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 17, 9am – 12pm

Annual holiday celebration. Wander through the Museum and discover how various cultures and regions celebrate winter holidays with holiday games, winter crafts, and fun activity stations.

Nutcracker Tea Party - St James Episcopal Church

December 17, 1pm

Christmas celebration with an assortment of delicious flavors of tea, and a variety of delectable goods from local bakers. Be entertained by selections from the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, by pre-professional dancers in their beautiful custom-made costumes. Tea party guests will also get to meet and greet and have photo opportunities with the characters such as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Nights of Lights Holiday Open House - Bellamy Mansion

December 20 – 22, 5pm – 8pm

Main house and the original slave quarters building decorated with historically accurate holiday trappings. Free community event.

Celtic Angels Christmas - Thalian Hall

December 21, 4pm and 7:30pm

Joyous celebration encompassing vocal and instrumental Holiday and Irish favorites. Paired with show stopping world class champion Irish dancing and a fully live band.

New Year's Noon - Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 31, 9am – 12pm

Create a streamer wand, decorate a party crown, make glitzy slime, and reflect back on the year that has been 2022 with a countdown and epic confetti toss in the courtyard.