Celebrate the season with these holiday family favorite events.

Holiday Happenings – December 2021

The Celtic Angels Christmas Thalian Hall

December 1, 4pm and 7:30pm

Awe inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes with a Celtic twist.

A Very Merry Mayfaire Christmas Mayfaire Town Center

December 2 – 5 and 9 – 12, 7:30pm

Hosted by Opera House Theater Company, starring Broadway Veteran, Brian Whitted.

Holiday Flea at the Brooklyn Arts Center BAC, 516 N. 4th St

December 3 – 5, Fri. 4pm - 9pm; Sat. 10am – 5pm, and Sun. 12pm - 5pm

More than 50 of the finest local and regional vendors will present one-of-a-kind vintage, retro, up-cycled, and artisan treasures in the Church and in the Annex just in time for your holiday shopping. Food trucks, coffeeshop and full-serve bar included. Admission $5, Children under the age of 12 are free.

Enchanted Airlie Airlie Gardens

December 3 – 22, 5:30pm – 9:30pm (1-hour slots)

Visit Airlie Gardens to take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Enjoy a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music. Tickets sold in advance.

New York Ballet for Young Audiences presents The Nutcracker Thalian Hall

December 3-4, Friday 4pm and 7pm, Saturday 10am

Cast of 13 dancers, 4 children and a narrator, performed by a combination of professional and local child dancers.

The Raleigh Ringers Thalian Hall

December 4, 7:30pm

Acclaimed community handbell choir based in Raleigh, present the sequel to their critically acclaimed holiday special, "One Winter Evening at Meymandi." "Holiday Handbells" runs the gamut of song selections from old yuletide favorites to Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" score and other sounds of the season.

Holiday Art Market Leland Cultural Arts Center

December 4, 10am - 3pm

Featuring unique handmade gifts to please everyone on your shopping list. Free admission.

Leland in Lights Founders Park Leland

Starts December 4

Kick off the most wonderful time of the year surrounded by the magic of lights.

Holiday Gift Market Legacy Architectural Salvage, 1831 Dawson St. behind Ace

December 4, 9am – 2pm

Shop curated vendors offering jewelry, vintage clothing, woodworking, plants, signs, and art of all forms, including pottery, mixed media, and upcycled goods.

Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea Cameron Art Museum

December 4, 10am – 12pm

Come to CAM for an outdoor (weather permitting), socially distanced Critter Creation event. Pre-registration required for an hour spot, to ensure safe social distancing and participation. Registration includes ONE Critter Kit , a designated area to work, and wipes for any paint spills. Stop by the front desk to pick up a Clyde’s Critter Art Kit.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Mayfaire Town Center

December 4 – 5 and 11 – 12, Sat. 9:30am and 1pm, Sun. 11:30am and 5pm

Presented by Opera House Apprentice Theatre

The Nutcracker – City Ballet Wilson Center

December 5, 2pm and 7pm

Holiday treat for the whole family, with poignant storytelling, sumptuous costumes and sets, and exquisite dancing.

Holiday Pops NC Symphony Wilson Center

December 9, 7:30pm

A holiday tradition with the songs you know and love! At this festive performance, the Symphony will spread cheer with traditional favorites, plus a sing-along to get you in the spirit of the season.

Christmas Train & Light Spectacular Wilmington Railroad Museum

Dec. 10 – 11, and Dec. 17 – 18

Winter wonderland with spectacular decorations with over glistening 25,000 lights as well as musical animations and twilight model train displays. Call to confirm event and dates 910-763-2634.

Thalian Association Community Theatre Elf: The Musical Thalian Hall

December 10 – 19, Fri – Sat 7:30pm, Sun. 2pm

Modern-day holiday classic sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Wilson Center

December 11, 1pm and 5pm

The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Polar Palooza Children’s Museum of WilmingtonD

ecember 11 & 18, 9am – 12pm

Includes a morning of holiday cheer, making food for the reindeer, writing letters to Santa, a special reading, photo station, and learning about holidays from other cultures.

Elf, Movies in the Park Founders Park Leland

December 11, 5:30pm

Bring a blanket or chairs and family and friends, but please leave pets, alcohol, and tobacco products at home.

Songs of the Season - Wilmington Choral Society Wilson Center

December 12, 4pm

Nostalgic, yet eclectic program of seasonal holiday arrangements with familiar and new arrangements representing film, stage, and traditions.

Kure Beach Holiday Whoobie Whatty Ocean Front Park, Kure Beach

December 17, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Don your best Whoville attire for a Grinch-themed celebration. The evening will kick off with the announcing of the 2021 Kure Beach Cheermeister, followed by a viewing of the 2000 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” While the film is playing, you can visit different stations setup throughout the park for face painting, Grinch crafts, cookie decorating, and photos with the Grinch.

The Great Wilmington Nutcracker Wilson Center

December 18 – 19, 6:30pm, Sun 3pm

See Wilmington Ballet Company and US International Ballet, Wilmington’s only professional ballet company, perform the holiday classic.

Art Explorers - How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cameron Art Museum

December 23, 10am -11am

Join for a reading of Dr. Suess’s classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Explore Clyde’s Holiday by the Sea community installation and the new Illumination lantern exhibition. Listen to holiday music while making holiday crafts and enjoying hot chocolate with marshmallows. Art Explorers is geared towards infants, toddler and preschoolers, but big brothers and sisters are welcome to join.

Cape Fear Festival of Trees NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

Thru Jan. 3, 9am – 5pm

Delight in a forest of festively decorated trees set against the magnificent aquatic backdrop of the North Carolina Aquarium. Proceeds benefit Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s mission to provide care and support to individuals and families in our community living with a life-limiting illness.

New Years Noon! Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 31, 9am – 12pm

Bring in the New Year - create a streamer wand, decorate a party crown, make glitzy slime and ring in the new year at noon in a countdown with an epic confetti toss in the courtyard.