Holiday Happenings November 2020

× Expand Airlie Gardens Xmas Trees

Welcome the season with these holiday family favorite events.

Holiday Market - Burgwin-Wright House And Gardens

November 14, 10am – 4pm

Annual Holiday Market in the historic gardens featuring over 25 vendors including local authors, artists, food, drinks, handmade crafts and more.

Kure Beach Holiday Market – Ocean Front Park and Pavilion

November 21 and 28, 9am – 3pm

Enjoy ocean views as you browse through handcrafted items such as soaps, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photos, foods, sewn items, bird houses, cards, wreaths and wood art.

Cape Fear Festival of Trees – Mayfaire Town Centre (next to H&M)

November 21, 2020- December 24, Monday-Saturday: 12pm - 8pm; Sunday: 1pm - 6pm

Local businesses, groups, and families sponsor and decorate holiday trees, creating a winter wonderland that’s fun for the whole family. Entry fee: $5 per adult, children under 12 free with paying adult

Christkindlmarkt - St Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church

November 21, 10am – 5pm

Indoor/outdoor German Christmas Festival. Tables of crafts, German Goods, baked goods, beverages and authentic German music. Masks and Social Distancing required. Drive-through meal purchases available.

NC Holiday Flotilla Door to Dock Decorating Contest – Wrightsville Beach

November 27 – 28

For all docks located on our traditional Flotilla route from the drawbridge down Motts Channel into Banks Channel and to the Coast Guard Station. For those without a boat to enjoy from the water, a live stream will be available to enjoy at home and text to vote for your favorites.

Enchanted Airlie – Airlie Gardens

November 27- 29, December 4 – 22

Take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season with a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music amid the Airlie grounds. The Gift Shop will be open but accepting credit card sales only. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online.

Celtic Angels – Thalian Hall

December 2, 3pm, 7:30pm

Christmas show with vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with world class champion Irish dancing.

Ballet For Young Audiences: The Nutcracker - Thalian Hall

December 4-5, Friday 4pm and 7pm, Saturday 10am

One-hour version of the classic Tchaikovsky ballet tells the story of Clara, a young girl, who is transported to a magical land where she fights giant mice, meets the Sugar Plum Fairy, and dances with the Nutcracker Prince.

Nights of Lights Holiday Open House – Bellamy Mansion

December 17 - 20, 4pm -7pm

Free community event that showcases Christmas decorations throughout the Bellamy Mansion Museum site. Visitors follow a path through the mansion taking in the festooned mantels, elaborate gasoliers, and ornately decorated Christmas trees. Light refreshments will be available for sale in the gift shop and will include homemade baked goods and individually wrapped store-bought treats as well.