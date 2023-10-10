× Expand halloween trolley

Halloween Happenings - Fall Fun 2023

Fall Festivities Fit For Fun Center

Fridays, 10/6 – 10/27, 9am - 12pm & 2pm - 5pm

Kids, bring a special adult in your life and receive a special prize when you come dressed up in your favorite costumes. Ages 5/under, Cost: $5/child. Pre-registration required.

Zombie Run 5K and Monster Mile Longleaf Park

October 14, 4:30pm

Zombie run: doomed participants will run a non-timed 5k course with zombies stationed throughout the course. The zombies will attempt to pull flags from the runners’ flag belts. The first 50 participants who complete the course with at least one flag intact will receive an additional prize. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Monster Mile: family-friendly run/walk where kids can bring their Halloween baskets to trick or treat and take pictures with our zombies. Families are encouraged to run the monster mile together. Zombies will be along the course, cheering the runners on as they run the mile. Fundraiser for the Lyceum Academy.

Spooky Story Walk Pine Valley Library

October 14, 6pm – 7pm and 7pm – 8pm

Embark on a family-friendly outdoor spooktacular adventure. For children ages 2-10. Wear your costume! Spooky Storytelling on the lawn behind the library at 6:15pm-6:45pm or 7:15pm-7:45pm featuring Mr. Scooter, Ms. Clelia and The Dance Element. Bring a towel to sit on for the show. Follow the Spooky Story Walk trail and complete activities along the way including Race Ramp Gourd Roll, Spooky Shadows, Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree, Spooky Selfie Station and more. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved indoors with limited activities.

Spooky Sprite Houses Pine Valley Library

October 18, 3:30pm – 4:15pm

Decorate a little house to attract sprites and fairies to your front porch. For ages 6-11. Located in the Pelican Room. Registration is required.

Halloween Fest Maides Park

October 20, 6pm – 8pm

Safe trick or treating, games, food, music, and more

Carpool Cinema – Ghostbusters Pine Valley Library

October 21, 7pm – 8:45pm

Watch Ghostbusters from the comfort of your car. A group of unemployed parapsychologists go into business as professional ghost neutralizers. But when New York City comes under attack from a host of supernatural demons, the self-proclaimed Ghostbusters must step up and save the world from the sinister 'Zuul.' Just tune in to our pre-selected radio station to hear the movie, and enjoy the show! If you do not have access to radio, let staff know. Ghostbusters is rated PG. Event capacity is 200 people and movie will be shown in the Pine Valley parking lot.

City Ballet - "Jane Eyre" A Masquerade Event Wilson Center

October 22, 3pm

City Ballet brings Charlotte Brontë's masterpiece to life on the stage with gorgeous costumes, a haunting musical score, and exquisite dancing and choreography, all brought to you by the region’s own ballet company. All are invited to dress up in gothic, romantic, or period attire from favorite works of literature. The performance is appropriate for older children and adults.

Q-Tip Painted Pumpkins Northeast Library

October 24, 10:30am – 11:30am

Join us for fun craft. This program is for children ages 5 and under and their caregivers. Registration is required as we have a limited amount of pumpkins. Paint can stain clothes so dress appropriately.

Halloween Haunted Horse Drawn Trolley Tours Downtown Wilmington

October 26, 28 and 31, 6pm – 9pm

Take a spooky horse drawn tour through historic downtown Wilmington while you enjoy family friendly ghost stories from the area. The horses and drivers will be in costume. $16.00 per adult, $8.00 per child under 12. Free treats for children. No reservations required.

GooseBumps in the Grove Poplar Grove Plantation

October 28 – 29, 10am – 5pm, Sun. 10am – 4pm

75 artisan vendors, food trucks, trick or treating for the kids, carnival games & prizes, and a little spooktacular fun. $5.00 admission, ages 2+ & up. Add’l $5 to view Haunted Manor House, ages 2+ & up.

Halloween Story Time By The Sea Kure Beach Oceanfront Park and Pavilion

October 28, 10am – 11:30am

The Princesses return for a special Halloween version of Story Time by the Sea! Dress up in your favorite costume and join Fairytales and Dreams by the Sea for a magical morning of storytelling and crafts with Halloween flair. Three Princesses will be hosting this family fun program. This is a free event, no RSVP.

Halloween Boooooooks Main Library Downtown

October 31, 10am – 6pm

Children ages 1-7 years old are invited to visit the Children's Room to get a free book. Say "Trick or Treat" to library staff wearing the 'Haunted House in a Book' button to hear a joke and get a boooooook! One book per child present. No registration required.

Scary Stories Told In The Dark Main Library Downtown

October 31, 11am – 11:30am

Adults, teens, and very brave children ages 8 and up who enjoy being frightened are invited to hear scary stories in the New Hanover Room. No registration required.

Pumpkin Carving Halyburton Park

October 31, 10am – 11am

Learn about the myths and legends surrounding gourds, and some cool tips and tricks for carving them. Pumpkins provided. Ages: 3/up, cost: $10, pre-registration is required.

Creepy Caskets for Teens Northeast Library

October 31, 5pm – 6:30pm

Paint your own LED creepy casket, just in time for Halloween. All supplies provided. Registration Required. For Teens ages 12-18, costumes encouraged, but not required.

Halloween Fun Cape Fear Museum

October 31, 10am – 12pm

A fun-filled morning of activities including: ghost bubbles, creepy crafts, spooky sounds, owl pellet dissection, eerie artifacts, and more! The team at CFM is dressing up and encourage visitors to come in non-scary, family friendly costumes too. There will even be a little bit of trick or treating while you visit. Free event, pre-registration is required.

Pumpkin Hunt Fit For Fun Center

November 3, 2pm - 5pm

Enjoy indoor fall themed activities, learn about pumpkins, and participate in an outdoor pumpkin-themed egg hunt. Collection bags and prizes provided for each child. Ages 5/under, Cost: $5/child. Pre-registration required.