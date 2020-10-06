Halloween Happenings 2020

× Expand halloween trolley

Night at the Haunted Art Museum Spooky Stories – Cameron Art Museum

October 12 – deadline for entries

Celebrate this Halloween season by submitting your own spooky short story or poem to CAM and see it in print and read aloud. All approved entries will be printed in the resulting book Night at the Haunted Art Museum: Spooky Stories from the CAM Community. Enter the drawing to be selected and read loud during the October Family Saturday on Saturday, October 24 and virtual reading on Friday, October 30.Youth and adults ages 8 and up can submit a short story or poem with a word count of 30-2,300 words. Intended to be read by audiences ages 8-12. Non-refundable entry fee of $15 required upon submission. For more information visit: http://cameronartmuseum.org/index.php?c=spooky_stories

4-H Pumpkin-Palooza Online Pumpkin Carving Contest

NHC Arboretum

October 12 – 29

With 1,400 attendees and more than 120 pumpkins, the first 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza in 2019 exceeded all expectations in attendance and carved pumpkins. This year, because of COVID-19, the 2020 pumpkin-carving contest is going virtual. Enter your carved pumpkin in the virtual contest and see the many other fun and spooky pumpkins in the 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza contest. For more information, go to https://newhanover.ces.ncsu.edu/4-h-clubs-in-new-hanover-county/

Curbside Cinema - Kenan Auditorium parking lot

8pm, parking begins at 7pm

October 16 – Beetlejuice

October 23 – Ghostbusters

October 30 - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Experience drive-in movies in the Kenan Auditorium parking lot. Each movie is preceded by a short film curated by Cucalorus. Tickets $28 per carload, purchase online at https://uncw.edu/arts/curbsidecinema/index.html

Halloween Ghost Trolley

Market & Water Streets,

Downtown WilmingtonOctober 23 & 24, and 30 & 31, 6pm - 9pm

Listen to ghost stories tailored for young children while riding past the historic homes in downtown Wilmington. The horses and drivers are in costume. Seating is safe distancing compliant. $14.00 per adult, $6.00 per child under 12.

HalloScreen Under the Sea

NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

October 30, 4:00, 5:15 and 6:30pm, $25/screen

Live Animal Encounters, No Sleeves Magic and Costumed Dance Party

Ghost Walk Of Old Wilmington

Nightly at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Journey into the depths of old Wilmington on a 90-minute ghost walk tour to the city's most actively haunted homes & burial grounds. Hear eerie tales of ghostly occurrences, including actual encounters during recent tours. Safety protocols in place for tours.