Halloween Happenings 2021

Halloween Ghost Trolley

Market & Water Streets, downtown Wilmington

October 22 & 23, and 29 - 31, 6pm - 9pm

Listen to ghost stories tailored for young children while riding past the historic homes in downtown Wilmington. The horses and drivers will be in costume with free treats for children. Seating is safe distancing compliant. $14.00 per adult, $6.00 per child under 12. No reservations.

Not-so-scary Halloween Storytime and Craft

Smith Creek Park & Preserve

10/27, 3:30pm – 4pm

NHC Public Library - Outdoors at Smith Creek Park non-so-scary Halloween stories and craft for children 8 and younger and their caregivers. Register for this in-person program. Include the total number of children and adults you are registering. Enjoy stories, music, a craft, and fresh air! Bring a blanket or towel. In the event of bad weather, storytime will be canceled.

Halloween Carnival

Mike Chappell Park, Carolina Beach

October 29, 6pm – 8:30pm

Carnival games, hayrides, bounce houses, hotdogs and a photo booth. For ghouls and Goblins under age 12. Free admission with 2 canned goods donation for Federal Point Help Center. Hosted by Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation.

Movies in the Park

Wrightsville Beach Park

October 29, 6:30pm

Hocus Pocus

Spooky Story Walk Featuring Daredevil Improv!

Pine Valley Public Library

October 30, 6pm – 7pm, and 7pm – 8pm

Embark on a family-friendly outdoor spooktacular adventure for children ages 2-10. Families will follow the Spooky Story Walk trail and complete activities along the way including Race Ramp Gourd Roll, Spooky Shadow Dance, Creepy Spider Climb, Jack-o-Lantern Jamboree, Book Graveyard and more! Daredevil Improv will perform at 6:20pm-6:50pm and 7:20pm-7:50pm. Bring a towel to sit on for the show. Wear your costume, registration is required. In the event of bad weather, Spooky Story Walk will be cancelled.

GooseBumps in the Grove

Poplar Grove Plantation

October 30, 10am -5pm and 10/31, 10am – 4pm

Weekend event will feature 75 artisan vendors, food trucks, trick or treating for the kids, carnival games & prizes, and more spooktacular fun.

Trunk or Treat

Founder’s Park, Leland

October 30, 4pm – 6pm

Town of Leland's Trunk or Treat is back for a free night of fun.