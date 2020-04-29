Free Magic Workshops

No Sleeves Magic Free Online Magic Workshop

No Sleeves Magic has some welcome news for parents if you’re looking for something fun and productive for your kids to do while school is out.

No Sleeves Magic is offering a free online magic workshop weekly throughout the month of May. In this WOW Workshop, kids ages 7-13 will be taught 3 really cool magic tricks with items that can easily be found around the house! If you would like to join the fun and learning, simply send your email to info@NOSLEEVESMAGIC.COM.