Fall Fests and Halloween Happenings

Paranormal Ghost Tours Poplar Grove Plantation

Fridays and Saturdays in October starting 10/4

An evening to perchance be visited by the spirits of Poplar Grove. Haunts, or haints, of all ages from 1850 through the 20th century continue to hover in and around the Manor House, Tenant House, graveyard and grounds. Appropriate for adults, older teens.

Fort Fisher Fall Festival Fort Fisher State Recreation Area Parking Lot

October 12, 11am - 3pm

Bounce house, magic show by No Sleeves Magic, educational vendors, arts/crafts table, and a pumpkin decorating/carving contest with prizes donated from local island merchants. Event is free of charge.

Fall Festival Fit For Fun Center

October 18 9am - 12pm

Wear your costume and enjoy fun, fall activities! Enjoy fall themed games, crafts, snacks, and hayrides. Ages 5 & under, $5 per child (included with general admission). No pre-registration required

Kooky Spooky The Children’s Museum of Wilmington

October 19th 9 am– 12 pm

Come experience the magic of Halloween at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington! At our family friendly Halloween spooktacular, you’ll find goodies and games throughout the Museum. Kids and Adults are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes!

Costume & Candy Crawl Beau Rivage Marketplace

October 23 5pm - 7pm

Beau Rivage Marketplace Halloween Costume & Candy Crawl is back! Dress in your Halloween best and Trick-or-Treat at Beau Rivage! We will have face painters, and balloon artists. Also, we will provide trick-or-treat bags at Pet Supplies Plus to take along the route, or you may bring your own. This is a FREE event. Open to kids 12 and under, with adult supervision.

Trick or Treat Under the Sea NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

October 24 - 26 4:30pm - 8pm

Pirate skeletons, caped superheroes and fairy princesses once again haunt the wild attraction for three nights of ghoulish good times. The annual event creates a safe environment to enjoy Halloween fun.

Monster Movie Madness Bellamy Mansion

October 25 7pm

Movies include Night of the Living Dead and House on Haunted Hill. Food and refreshments available for sale. $5 donation suggested.

The Boo Ball Leland Cultural Arts Center

October 25 7pm - 9pm

Spooktacular Gala, full of ghouls and ghosts. Not for the faint of heart, but for the fun of heart! Don your best costume while Dutch Hawk entertains! $10

Halloween Fest Maides Park

October 25 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Free, all ages welcome. Activities include Games and Activities, Bounce Houses, Trick or Treating, Music, Food & Fun!

Celebrate Halloween Hubbs Farm, Clinton, NC

October 25-27

Ages 10 and under may register for the Halloween Costume Contest Saturday. On Saturday, Power’s Flying Services will thrill spectators with a ping-pong ball drop at 3 p.m., with ages 12 and under eligible to collect the balls and hope to win a prize! Tricks and treats will be available on the farm from 1 to 5 p.m. At sunset Saturday, children 12 and under may board the Rocket Man Hubb’s Express. And while you’re here, don’t miss the chance to get lost in the “past dark” flashlight maze!

Haunted Hayride & Carnival Mike’s Farm

October 25 - 27

Hosted by Back Swamp & Fountaintown Fire Department. Cost is $2.00 for ages 3 and older and run from from dark-until.

Halloween Ghost Trolley and Haunted Barn Market & Water Sts., Downtown Wilmington

October 25 & 26, and 30 & 31, 6PM - 9PM.

Listen to ghost stories tailored for young children, and experience the "Haunted Barn. $12.00 per adult, $5.00 per child under 12. Free treats for children.

Halloween Spooktacular Pine Valley Library

October 26 6pm - 8pm

Join us for an after hours Halloween party for children grades 3 and under! Spooky stories featuring Daredevil Improv & Mr. Scooter! Ooky gooky activities! Go on family friendly a ghost walk! Make your own shadow puppets and more! Free admission. Be sure to wear your costume!

10th Annual Zombie Fest Satellite Bar And Lounge

October 26th 6pm

Block party with live music and costume contest. Kids under 16 accompanied by an adult are welcome to the event.

Brews and Broomsticks Poplar Grove Plantation

October 27 3-8pm

Join us on Sunday, October 27th from 3:00pm – 8:00pm for Brews and Broomsticks! We’ll have 10 food trucks, 3 dessert trucks and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Sit back and enjoy live music with The Folkstone String Band and watch football televised live. There will be a kid’s costume contest as well as one for adults and the barnyard animals will be stopping by dressed in their Halloween best! Of course the beloved bouncy house will be out for the kiddos as well as tricks, treats and games. This event is free but donations are always welcome and all funds raised will benefit the rescued barnyard animals of Poplar Grove!

Pumpkin Painting for Teens Pine Valley Library

October 28, 6pm - 7pm

Ages 13-18. Paint and decorate a mini pumpkin just in time for Halloween! We'll provide all pumpkins and supplies. Registration required and opens four weeks prior to program date. Register online or call 910-798-6393

Batty Battleship’s Halloween Bash Battleship North Carolina

October 29 5:30pm - 8pm

Batty Battleship is perfect for the little ones and families!. Batty Battleship, brother Buggy and their friends return to the Battleship for a spooktacular time. Bring your little ghouls and goblins for in their costumes for trick-or-treating, games and fun for kids of all ages. Fee $5/person, children age 2 and under free.