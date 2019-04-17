Easter Egg Hunt Round Up

× Expand Egg Hunt

Even though it feels a little late this year, Easter is finally right around the corner. As always, the Port City area is hopping with fun, family-friendly egg hunts in the weeks ahead. Here’s a look at the local Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring!

Alligator Egg Hunt at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

900 Loggerhead RoadKure Beach, NC 28449

April 19 and 20th, 2019, time slots at 10am and 1pm

Admission: $12.95 to $23.00

This annual egg hunt, recommended for ages 3-10, includes the chance to meet a live baby alligator, create alligator egg baskets, and hunt for eggs. Registration required by April 10th. For more info, visit: www.ncaquariums.com

Spring Eggventure at Halyburton Park

4099 South 17th StreetWilmington, NC 28412

April 18th, 2019, 9am to 12pm

Admission: $5.00

Halyburton Park presents its annual Spring Eggventure. Egg Hunts are as follows: 9:30am for ages 2-3, 10:30am for ages 4-5, and 11:30am for ages 6-9. This event includes fun activities such as the egglympics, animal eggs and nests, story time, and a nature hike. Pre-registration required. For more info, visit: www.halyburtonpark.com

Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt

116 Orange StreetWilmington, NC 28401

April 19th, 2019, 9am-12pm

Admission: $8.75 to $9.75

The Children's Museum features spring slime making, arts and crafts, and two Easter egg hunts - 10am for ages 4 and under and 11am for all ages. For more Info, visit: www.playwilmington.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard

4240 Market StreetWilmington, NC 28403

April 19th, 2019, 4:30pm – 6:15pm

Admission: Free

Capt'n Bill's Backyard’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt features a 3000 egg hunt in the sand for ages 8 and under, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and refreshments. For more Info, visit:www.captnbills.com

Town of Leland Egg Hunt

1937 Andrew Jackson Highway NELeland, NC 28451

April 20th, 2019, 10am

Admission: Free

The Town of Leland’s Easter egg hunt includes different hunts children according to age (0-12 months, 13-23 month, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years). There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end of the hunts. For more info, visit: www.townofleland.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park

321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

April 20th, 2019, 9:30am

Admission: Free

The Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park offers multiple egg hunts organized by age range, music, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more info, visit: www.towb.org

Beach Community Church Easter Eggstravaganza

5 North 4th Street

Wilmington, NC 28405

April 20th, 12:00 to 4pm

Admission: Free

Beach Community Church’s 5th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza features bounce houses, games, raffles, a cakewalk, face painting, prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and egg hunts at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. For more information, call (9100 620-9003)