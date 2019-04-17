Easter Egg Hunt Round Up

Even though it feels a little late this year, Easter is finally right around the corner. As always, the Port City area is hopping with fun, family-friendly egg hunts in the weeks ahead. Here’s a look at the local Easter egg hunts and activities scheduled this spring!

Alligator Egg Hunt at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

  • 900 Loggerhead RoadKure Beach, NC 28449
  • April 19 and 20th, 2019, time slots at 10am and 1pm
  • Admission: $12.95 to $23.00

This annual egg hunt, recommended for ages 3-10, includes the chance to meet a live baby alligator, create alligator egg baskets, and hunt for eggs. Registration required by April 10th.  For more info, visit: www.ncaquariums.com

Spring Eggventure at Halyburton Park

  • 4099 South 17th StreetWilmington, NC 28412
  • April 18th, 2019, 9am to 12pm
  • Admission: $5.00

Halyburton Park presents its annual Spring Eggventure.  Egg Hunts are as follows: 9:30am for ages 2-3, 10:30am for ages 4-5, and 11:30am for ages 6-9. This event includes fun activities such as the egglympics, animal eggs and nests, story time, and a nature hike. Pre-registration required. For more info, visit: www.halyburtonpark.com

Children’s Museum Easter Egg Hunt

  • 116 Orange StreetWilmington, NC 28401
  • April 19th, 2019, 9am-12pm
  • Admission: $8.75 to $9.75

The Children's Museum features spring slime making, arts and crafts, and two Easter egg hunts - 10am for ages 4 and under and 11am for all ages. For more Info, visit: www.playwilmington.org

Easter Egg Hunt at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard

  • 4240 Market StreetWilmington, NC 28403
  • April 19th, 2019, 4:30pm – 6:15pm
  • Admission: Free

Capt'n Bill's Backyard’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt features a 3000 egg hunt in the sand for ages 8 and under, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and refreshments. For more Info, visit:www.captnbills.com

Town of Leland Egg Hunt

  • 1937 Andrew Jackson Highway NELeland, NC 28451
  • April 20th, 2019, 10am
  • Admission: Free

The Town of Leland’s Easter egg hunt includes different hunts children according to age (0-12 months, 13-23 month, 2-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years, and 8-10 years). There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end of the hunts. For more info, visit: www.townofleland.com

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park

  • 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
  • April 20th, 2019, 9:30am
  • Admission: Free

The Community Easter Egg Hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park offers multiple egg hunts organized by age range, music, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.  For more info, visit: www.towb.org

Beach Community Church Easter Eggstravaganza

  • 5 North 4th Street
  • Wilmington, NC 28405
  • April 20th, 12:00 to 4pm
  • Admission: Free

Beach Community Church’s 5th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza features bounce houses, games, raffles, a cakewalk, face painting, prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and egg hunts at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. For more information, call (9100 620-9003)