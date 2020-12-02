December Holiday Happenings 2020

× Expand www.capefearfestivaloftrees.org festival of trees

Holiday Happenings – December 2020

Enchanted Airlie Airlie Gardens

December 4 – 22

Take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season with a self-guided walk through holiday lights & music amid the Airlie grounds. The Gift Shop will be open but accepting credit card sales only. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online.

The Holiday Flea Brooklyn Arts Center

December 4 – 6, Friday, 4pm- 9pm, Saturday 10am – 5pm, Sunday, 12pm – 5pm

40 local and regional vendors will present one-of-a-kind vintage, retro, up-cycled, and artisan treasures in the Church and in The Annex for holiday shopping, with food trucks, coffee shop and full service bar in the courtyard. Admission is $5, good for all three days. Children under the age of 12 are free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Santa Neighborhood Visits Carolina Beach

December 5, 12, 19

The Parks and Recreation Department will be giving Santa a tour of Carolina Beach on We will be leaving from the Rec. Center at 4:30 PM each Saturday to spread Christmas cheer for all of Carolina Beach. Each Saturday, a safe caravan for Santa will visit a different quadrant, handing out candy canes and ornaments for the children to make. Some nights Santa may be transported by a fire truck along with music, a snow machine, and a lots of cheer.

All We Want For Christmas Is You!

The Thalian Organization Streaming Online Event December 11 – 13 and 18 – 20, 7:30pm

Holiday themed variety show that is fun for the whole family, featuring an ensemble cast performing classic Christmas carols and song & dance numbers with some surprise guests. Visit www.thalian.org

Jingle Bell Run

Wrightsville BeachDecember 12, 9am

3 mile race – timed and virtual. Run or walk the distance you registered for at any time and anywhere between December 11 and December 13. The Jingle Bell Run follows along the beach Loop, with views of coastal cottages, marshes and snowy egrets. Runners don holiday costumes of all sorts. Benefit for WB Museum.

Holiday Hoopla

Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 12, 19, 9:30am, - 12:30pm

Museum guests will be offered an array of holiday-themed activities for children to enjoy including letters to Santa, magic color scratch Christmas ornaments, snowman foam stocking ornaments and a holiday photo area. Each child will get a special activity to take home. All activities will be socially distanced for guest safety, and all crafts will be pre-packaged with activity areas appropriately spaced apart. Members free, Non-Members $9.75 per person

Christmas Open House & Market

Burgwin-Wright House

December 12, 10am – 6pm

Festive day filled with holiday décor, live music, period costumes, and holiday shopping at market featuring 20+ vendors- local authors, artists, handmade crafts and more. Admission $5

Sand Snowman Contest

Carolina Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk Gazebo

December 12, 11am - 2pm

Groups/ Families/Businesses can enter the contest and have 3 hours to create a sand sculpture at the beach. Every group who registers has a designated space and is physically distanced from next group. Judged by the Parks & Rec Committee members, winning categories include Most Unique, Best Dressed, Funniest, Most Traditional, and CB Favorite. Winners of each category will receive a gift card to local restaurant/ shop.

Nights of Lights Holiday Open House

Bellamy Mansion

December 17 - 20, 4pm -7pm

Free community event that showcases Christmas decorations throughout the Bellamy Mansion Museum site. Visitors follow a path through the mansion taking in the festooned mantels, elaborate gasoliers, and ornately decorated Christmas trees. Light refreshments will be available for sale in the gift shop and will include homemade baked goods and individually wrapped store-bought treats as well.

Wild Child Christmas Market

Wild Child Studios, 14888 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead at Hampstead Crossing

December 19, 10am – 3pm

Over 40 art and Craft vendors with food trucks In the studio kids can visit with Santa, make and paint ornaments, wooden trees or glitter stocking. Gift shop open as well.

Cape Fear Festival of Trees – Mayfaire Town Centre (next to H&M)

Thru December 24, Monday-Saturday: 12pm – 8pm, Sunday 1pm - 6pm

Local businesses, groups, and families sponsor and decorate holiday trees, creating a winter wonderland that’s fun for the whole family. Entry fee: $5 per adult, children under 12 free with paying adult.

New Years Noon – Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 31, 9am – 12pm

Countdown to the New Year with a juice toast, party crown craft, streamer sticks and glittery slime. The event culminates with an epic confetti toss at noon in the courtyard. Activities may change to accommodate Phase 3 Covid safety precautions. Check with Museum prior.

Christmas in the Country Old Homestead Farm, Rocky Point NC

Thru Jan 1

Gaze upon over 175,000 lights set to music on a mile long drive-thru Christmas light track. After the drive, visit with Santa, sip hot chocolate,, take family photos, shop for Christmas gifts, purchase sweet holiday treats and find your perfect Christmas tree. Send Santa your Christmas list. Tickets are $25 per car & provide each passenger access to view the Christmas light show & to Santa’s village.

Illumination 2020 Cameron Art Museum

Thru January 10

An exhibition of artist-made lanterns, has marked the transition of the season's change and the year's end, with Over 45 artists submitted work from across the United States and as far away as Canada. Exhibit can be viewed inside the museum from the reception hall and outside the museum from the window in the reception hall, so that anyone who doesn’t want to enter the museum because of the pandemic can see the lanterns from outside.