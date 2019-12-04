December Holiday Happenings 2019

× Expand Horse Drawn Tours Wilmington Horse Drawn Tours Holiday

Celebrate the season this holiday with these festive family events.

2019 Cape Fear Festival of Trees

NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

December 1 - January 2

50 uniquely-decorated trees will line the mezzanine and exhibit areas of the aquarium offering visitors to spectacular attractions in one. Proceeds from the sale of wreaths as well as donations made at the event benefit the Lower Cape Fear Hospice

11th Annual Christmas by the Sea

Carolina Beach Boardwalk

December 1 - 14, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

The CB Boardwalk will be decorated in holiday splendor as you visit Santa in his workshop, have cookies and hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, go caroling and make an ornament in the arts & crafts area.

Island of Lights Christmas Flotilla

Carolina Beach

December 6 6pm

Fishing boats and pleasure craft electrically decorated with thousands of lights present a spectacular display on the Intracoastal Waterway from Snows Cut to the Carolina Beach Boat Basin and back

Enchanted Airlie 2019

Airlie Gardens

December 6 - 22 Two event times per night 5pm – 7pm and 7pm – 9pm

A New Hanover County tradition since 2005, guests from around the world have visited Airlie Gardens from Thanksgiving to Christmas to take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Stroll through the Garden on a self-guided tour of holiday lights, music & displays. Also in attendance each night, Santa Claus himself! Tickets will sell out in advance, so reserve yours early! Tickets: $30/ Carload Ticket, $55 /XL Van Ticket

Merry Little Christmas Festival

Poplar Grove Plantation

December 6, 13: 5pm - 8pm, December 7, 14: 10am - 8 PM, December 8: 10am - 4pm December 15: 10am - 5pm

The grounds, outbuildings and Manor House of Poplar Grove will be specially lit with interactive experiences including a blazing bonfire for roasted marshmallows, activities for the family including a letter writing station to post those little wishes to the North Pole, lawn games, a USO vignette to write letters to our US soldiers serving abroad, outdoors screenings of classic movie favorites, such as “The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and the Grinch’s Junk Shop in the Blacksmith Studio.

Carolina Beach Holiday Market

Carolina Beach Lake

December 7 9am - 3pm

Arts and crafts, specialty food items. Live music and surprise visitors.

Polar Express Day

Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 7 & 14 9am – 12 pm

Wear your favorite pajamas and get ready to be whisked away to the North Pole on an epic winter wonderland adventure. Ride the train around the block, sip hot cocoa while you create holiday crafts, and tell Santa himself your holiday wish! Don’t forget to get a “believe bell” on your way in.

47th Old Wilmington by Candlelight Tour

December 7 - 8: Dec 7 4:00pm-8:00pm, Dec 8 1:00pm-5:00pm

13 historic sites all decorated for the season. Explore downtown Wilmington's beautiful historic homes, festively decorated for the holiday season! Adults: $40 Children 13 & under : $10 Group Tickets: $35 until Dec. 1

Wilmington Holiday Parade

December 8, 6:25pm – 8pm

Hosted by the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, annual evening parade with holiday themed floats and bands. Watch it televised live on WECT’s Bounce channel. Rain date 12/15

Annual Holiday Light Show And Polar Express Reading

Wilmington Railroad Museum

December 13, 14, 20, 21, 26- 28, 6:30pm - 8pm

Holiday magic returns to the railroad museum as the museum transforms into a winter wonderland with spectacular decorations. Over 25,000 lights glisten and sparkle as well as musical animations and twilight model train displays. Santa is also on hand with goodies as well as cider to sip and enjoy. Tickets are just $5 per person including members. Children under 2 are free. Polar Express Reading - Children will enjoy the reading of the Polar Express with a local celebrity, a visit with Santa, the first gift of the season and hot chocolate! Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling 910-763-2634

Kure Beach Fantasy Christmas Show

Ocean Front Park

December 13 - 15: 7pm

Christmas songs are performed by beautifully dressed ladies and gentlemen and some of your favorite Christmas characters.

Thalian Association's Elf the Musical

Main Stage Thalian Hall

December 13 – 22

Fri – Sat 7:30 pm with Sun matinees at 3:00 pm

12/14, 12/21: 2pm, 12/13, 12/14, 12/20, 12/21: 7:30pm, 12/15, 12/22: 3pm, 12/20: 7:30 pm

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Christmas Stroll Through Past

Bellamy Mansion/Burgwin-Wright House/St. James Episcopal Church

December 14 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Guests can visit the sites for a festive evening filled with holiday decor, live music, period costumes, refreshments, children’s activities, and more! Tickets are $20 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children ages 3+. Children under 3 are free. Purchase tickets online at www.bellamymansion.org or in person at the Bellamy Mansion Museum or the Burgwin-Wright House. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event.

North Carolina Symphony Presents Holiday Pops

Wilson Center

December 17, 3pm, Doors 2pm and 7:30pm, Doors: 6:30pm

Join the NC Symphony for a spectacular evening of featuring beloved traditional and popular music, including music from The Polar Express and The Nutcracker—plus a sing-along celebration of the season. Tickets may be purchased online at ncsymphony.org, by phone at 877-627-6724, or in person at the Wilson Center. Tickets for this performance range $22 – $85 + fees and sales tax

Christmas Caroling With Santa & His Special "Reindeer”

Horsedrawn Tours Wilmington Market & Water Streets

December 20 - 24 6pm - 10pm

Come and sing Christmas carols with Santa and his special "reindeer". Snuggle under warm lap blankets while enjoying the downtown area lit up with Christmas lights. Free candy canes for children. $14.00 per adult, $6.00 per child under 12.

New Year’s Noon

Children’s Museum of Wilmington

December 31 9am– 12 pm

Countdown to the New Year with us! Toast to 2020 with a juice toast, make a party crown, streamer sticks, glittery slime and more! The event culminates with an epic confetti toss at NOON in the courtyard!