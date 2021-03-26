City Ballet presents The Magic Toyshop

× Expand City Ballet city-ballet-magic-toyshop

City Ballet is bringing two exciting performances to the Wilson Center stage in one amazing evening of ballet to kick off their tenth season and livestreaming them.

City Ballet will present Commedia dell'Arte, which is inspired by the ballet Pulcinella, to be followed by a fantastic staging of The Magic Toyshop.

Commedia dell'Arte features a cast of lively and amusing characters who are each entangled in Pulcinella's romantic intrigues. Despite the interference of his nemesis, Prudenza, and the blunders of the town jester Zanni, Pulcinella manages to keep multiple romances going. Imaginative choreography and costumes, combined with Stravinsky's delightful neoclassical score, make this Commedia dell'Arte a joy-filled ballet for all ages. In The Magic Toyshop, a young orphan girl seeks shelter in a toyshop and is delighted to find a magic rose that brings the dolls to life! Many adventures follow throughout the ballet as she tries to keep her beloved new friend -- the Harlequin Doll -- out of trouble.

The livestream for these performances begins at 7 p.m. on March 26, 2021, and will be available until 11:59 p.m. on April 11, 2021. Ticket sales for this livestream will close at 5 p.m. on April 9, 2021. To get your ticket to this dynamic evening of dance, call Ticket Central at 910.362.7999, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com