Children’s Museum New Exhibit: Discovery Diner

The Children's Museum of Wilmington announces the opening of their newest exhibit: 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧! This interactive exhibit features a life-like dining area and cafeteria, complete with food from all five food groups. The purpose of this exhibit is to help encourage healthy eating habits by teaching kids about serving sizes, sugar intake, and the benefits of eating a balanced meal with foods from each food group. The exhibit demonstrates the importance of healthy consumption habits while allowing all visitors to learn through play.

