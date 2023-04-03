Azalea Festival Activities 2023

× Expand pixabay.comusers__tatius azalea

Azalea Festival 2023 Events and Activities

April 13, 7pm - Carly Pearce Concert

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

American country music singer and songwriter of traditional and contemporary country-pop music.

April 14, 2pm - After Garden Get Down

Bluewater Grill waterfront bar & patio

Enjoy live music, food and drink specials, and great views of the Intracoastal waterway.

April 14, 7pm - Old Crow Medicine Show Concert

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Americana string band based in Nashville, Tennessee, offering up a riveting glimpse into American mythology with music.

April 15, 9:30am - Dollar General Parade

3rd Street, from Market Street to Bladen Street

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the 76th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival Parade.

April 15, 12pm - Tunes & Blooms

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Listen to your favorite local and regional musicians playing a variety of rock, blues, and folk. Event is free the public.

April 15 – 16, 1pm - 5pm - Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Home Tour

Downtown Wilmington

From the quaint to the grand, step inside bungalows, Queen Anne homes and more.

April 15, 9pm - Fireworks Presented by Corning Credit Union

Downtown Wilmington

Fireworks will be displayed over the Cape Fear River downtown Wilmington.

April 14 – 16, Fri. 10am – 6pm, Sat. 10am – 10pm, Sun. 10am - 6pm - DGX Street Fair

Downtown on Front and Water Streets

Shopping and food opportunities with over 250 Vendors along the streets of historic downtown. The Waterfront Street Fair will also feature plenty of entertainment with special areas such as the Children’s Area and the Novant Health Performing Arts Stage featuring multicultural and children's performances.

April 14 – 16, 10am – 5pm, Airlie Gardens 4/15 – 4/16 - Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour

Various locations

A leisurely self-guided tour of 13 gardens, including Airlie Gardens.

April 16, 11am - Putt-Putt Party with Alex Highsmith

Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park

Attend a Putt-Putt Party with NFL Pittsburgh Steeler and Wilmington hometown celebrity, Alex Highsmith.