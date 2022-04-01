Azalea Festival Activities 2022

× Expand pixabay.comusers__tatius azalea

Azalea Festival Comedy Show With Sonya White & Ds Sanders Brooklyn Arts Center

April 1, 7pm

Family-Friendly Show at 7 pm

Queen’s Coronation Celebration Concert Live Oak Bank Pavilion

April 6, 7pm

Featuring Girl Named Tom, “Bigg B” from Coast 97.3 and Wilmington’s East Coast Community Choir.

DGX Street Fair CFCC Schwartz Center Parking Lot

April 8 – 10, 10am - 6pm

Shopping and food opportunities with over 250 vendors and entertainment at the Children’s Area and the Piedmont Natural Gas Performing Arts Stage featuring multicultural and children's performances.

Historic Wilmington Foundation - Home Tour Downtown Wilmington

April 9 – 10, Sat. 12:30pm – 6pm, Su, 1pm – 5pm

Tour historic bungalows, Queen Anne homes and more.

Dollar General Parade Downtown Wilmington, S. 3rd St.

April 9, starts 9:30am

Main viewing areas will be all along 3rd Street, from Market Street to Bladen Street. Viewing along the route is free, though reserved Festival bleacher tickets may be purchased.

Tunes & Blooms Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

April 9, 12pm

Listen to your favorite local and regional musicians playing a variety of rock, blues, and folk. Entry is free. Beverages are available for purchase and outdoor games are on site.

Fireworks Downtown Wilmington

April 9, 9pm

Port City Duck Dash Cape Fear River Downtown

April 10, 4pm

Rubber ducky race down the Cape Fear River, with the top adopted ducks winning prizes, including exclusive gift bundles. Proceeds will benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.