Azalea Festival Activities 2021

Azalea Festival Activities

Annual Juried Spring Art Show and Sale April 3 – 11 Hannah Block Building USO/ Community Arts Center

Over 100 North Carolina and national artists present fine paintings and 3D art creations.

The Azalea Sweep April 3, 10am Legion Stadium

Get together and clean various places where the Azalea Queen will visit during her reign. Volunteers will then be divided into small teams and drive separately to an off-site location to clean up trash.

Azalea Festival Sun Run April 5 – 11 Local area beaches during Festival week.

Virtual race, you can run whenever or wherever you love seeing the sun the most. Registration includes a free Sun Run T-shirt to all who register.

Queen’s Coronation April 7 – 11 Various locations around town

Queen Azalea will be making socially-distanced waves around town celebrating our community.

Secret Garden Party – Streaming event April 9, 2pm

Get dressed in your finest garden party gear and enjoy the beauty that surrounds your home or business by having a garden party of your own, safely of course. Register and receive a link to stream a special message and toast from Queen Azalea herself, at her own garden party.

Coin Show April 10, 10am Elks Lodge

A fun-filled, family event! Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and more than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency, and other numismatic items. Free admission.

Historic Wilmington Foundation’s Promenade Performances April 10 -11, 12pm

This curated walking tour features acts from local musicians, actors, and more. To ensure social distancing, small groups of 12 or fewer will depart from HWF’s headquarters at 211 Orange Street in scheduled intervals. Each tour is approximately 1 mile long and 1.5 hours in length. Masks are required.