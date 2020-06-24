2020 Guide to Local Farmers Markets

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market

Mondays, 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, June 1 - September 28, 2020, Wrightsville Beach Municipal Grounds, adjacent to Town Hall with no metered parking in the Farmers' Market field.

Seafood, meats and produce can be found as well as bakery items, salsa, honey and crafts. Upon entering the market, shop in a counter clockwise direction and follow the 6 foot social distancing guidelines. Masks and gloves are optional for vendors and customers, but are encouraged. Shoppers should not handle the products, as the vendors will be happy to assist you.

Kure Beach

Tuesdays, 8am – 1pm, thru August 25, 2020, Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach

Open air market located beach front in Kure Beach offering local fruits and vegetables as well as locally made artisan crafts. The layout has been reconfigured to spread vendors further apart and visitors requested to follow a one-way traffic pattern through the event and maintain social distance. Vendors will be discouraged from offering samples, and shoppers will be asked to limit the touching of vendor products.

Poplar Grove Farmers' Market

Wednesdays 8am – 1pm, Poplar Grove Plantation

Market offerings include fresh produce, landscaping, bedding plants and herb, scented salves and oils, homemade cookies and desserts, and artisanal handmade soaps, cutting boards, and jewelry, as well as accessories for home, hearth and garden. Covid19 safety protocols will be in place for vendors and public. The grounds, manor house, public restrooms and stables will be closed to the public until further notice.

Wilmington Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8am-1pm, Wrightsville Beach Brewery

The Wilmington Farmers Market is a producer only market, which means vendors only sell what they produce. The market is traditionally held at Tidal Creek, but has been temporarily relocated while a housing project is under construction near the public area. The market is walk up format located in the beer garden. Patrons are requested to wear masks and maintain social distance from other shoppers. Vendors’ offerings typically include produce, meats, poultry, seafood, herbs, flowers, honey and organic products.

Riverfront Farmers' Market, Downtown

Saturdays, 9am-1pm, Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Held at the Waterline Brewery parking lot, the Riverfront Farmers' Market is also now a pedestrian market, but the public is asked to wear a mask/face covering when shopping and encouraged to maintain 6 feet of space between themselves and others especially when standing in line. Vendors include local growers, producers, artisans and crafters.

Carolina Beach Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8am – 1pm, thru Sept. 26, 2020, Located on the shores of the lake at S. Lake Park Blvd and Atlanta Ave, Carolina Beach

Local produce, plants, pet food, seafood, crafts and live music. fresh and local fruits and vegetables, dairy products, wines, meats, baked goods and natural soaps. Social distancing setup and protocols with wearing masks, limited touch of goods are in place for visitors safety. Visit Facebook page for vendor information.

Brunswick County

Friday: 11am-6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday: 10am – 4pm year-round, Brunswick Riverwalk Marketplace 580 River Rd SE, Belville,: 910-371-2456, www.facebook.com/riverwalkatbelville. Weekend open air market, with fresh seafood and produce. located on the Cape Fear River, Nature Trail nearby.