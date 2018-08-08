August is Breastfeeding Month

× Expand Mom Kiss Baby

August is National Breastfeeding month and now more than ever we need to promote mothers, babies, and families who choose to breastfeed. While there has been significant progress in breastfeeding awareness over the past five years, encouraging women to discuss their desire and plans to breastfeed with their clinicians, family and friends, employers, and child care providers is key. Family members — including spouses, partners and the baby’s grandmothers— can play critical support roles, both with regard to assisting in decision-making about how the baby is fed and in providing support for breastfeeding after the baby is born.

The natural first food

Breast milk is the natural first food for babies, it provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life, and it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one-third during the second year of life. Breast milk promotes sensory and cognitive development, and protects the infant against infectious and chronic diseases. Exclusive breastfeeding reduces infant mortality due to common childhood illnesses such as diarrhea or pneumonia, and helps for a quicker recovery during illness.

Interesting Breastfeeding Facts:

Breastfeeding in public is legal - According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 49 of the 50 states have legislation in place pro- tecting (or at least allowing) breastfeeding mother's right to nurse their child wherever they please.

Breastfeeding moms get more sleep - You probably don't feel like it, but it's estimated that breastfeeding moms get an extra 45 minutes of sleep per night, according to a study in the Journal of Perinatal and Neonatal Nursing.

Breastfeeding Rates Among Mothers 30 And Up Is Significantly Higher Than In Younger Moms - Data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the percentage of moms who breastfeed increases greatly in older moms. Only about 43 percent of moms who are 20 and younger breastfeed while 65 percent of moms aged 20 to 29 breastfeed. Moms over 30 have the highest breastfeeding rate, at over 75 percent.

Breastfeeding Can Save Your Family $1,200 To $1,500 Each Year - Although breastfeeding isn't completely free (if you plan to purchase things like nursing bras, a breast pump, bottles, etc.) it's definitely going to save you a bit of cash. According to Women's Health, the average amount a breastfeeding family can save from not buying formula is anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500.

Support

Offer a breastfeeding mom support to help her during this important time. If you need help, ask your pediatrician if a lactation consultant is on staff and visit www.lllofnc.org to find out more about the support groups that La Leche League of Wilmington North Carolina offers. .