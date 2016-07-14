Explore Wilmington’s New Playgrounds

This summer is an exciting time when it comes to playgrounds here in the Wilmington area. Both Wrightsville Beach Park and Hugh MacRae Park have transformed their previous children’s play areas into new, inclusive playgrounds accessible to children of all abilities.

Thanks to a $300,000 grant from Trillium Health Resources, Wrightsville Beach Park opened a new playground on June 16th. The playground, which replaced the previous children’s play area near the town hall complex, is completely accessible to children with special needs. Many upgrades have been made to ensure that the park is handicap-friendly, such as added ramps that allow for better accessibility to equipment, and the replacement of mulch with a firmer rubber surface easier for wheelchairs and walkers to navigate. Other upgrades include the addition of exercise stations with fitness equipment for adults, as well as a Liberty Swing that allows children in wheelchairs to experience the fun and recreation of swinging. For more information about the new playground or to obtain a key and instructions for the Liberty Swing, call the Wrightsville Beach Park office at 910-256-7925.

Funded by a $750,000 grant from Trillium Health Resources, Hugh MacRae’s new inclusive playground for children ages 2-12 is set to open on July 20th. Much like Wrightsville Beach Park’s playground, the upgraded play area will feature handicap accessible equipment and double-wide ramps for easy access to all parts of the playground. New features of the playground include a Cruise Line, Rock N Raft, Liberty Swing, Roller Slide, Merry Go All, Arch Swing and Zero G Swing, as well as adult fitness equipment. The playground will sit on AstroTurf. A splash pad geared towards 2-12 year olds in slated to open as well later this year at the location of the previous toddler playground area. For more information, contact the New Hanover County Parks and Gardens at 910-798-7620.