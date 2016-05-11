5 Great Gift Ideas for Teachers

×
Annesophia Richards
Teacher-gift
The end of the school year is quickly approaching, and with it comes the time to show your children’s teachers just how grateful your family is for all that they have done this year. Teachers love feeling appreciated, but thinking of a great gift to give them can sometimes be difficult. Although any teacher will say that they love and treasure everything that their students give them, here are a few simple gift ideas that are guaranteed to be big hits, and none of them need to cost very much!
- Books for the Classroom - Preschool and elementary school teachers love to receive new books for their classroom libraries. Let your child help pick out a favorite book of their own from home, then purchase a new copy and have your child help you write a sweet note, dedication, or drawing inside the front cover. This gift idea is a favorite among students and teachers alike because it allows children to really choose a gift that means something to them, and in doing so it also makes the gift that much more special for their teacher.
- Personal Interest-Themed Gifts - A gift or gift basket designed with the teacher’s personal interests in mind is a great way for you and your child to show them just how much you care about them as people. If you don’t already have a sense of what hobbies or interests your child’s teacher has, try to ask around the school, and then pick a gift that highlights that interest. Is the teacher an avid reader? Maybe a special bookmark or gift card to the local bookstore. Does the teacher like to bike, run, or play tennis? Then how about a water bottle or exercise towel designed for that activity? Does he or she like a certain sports team? Then any gift related to that team would be perfect. Once you know their interests, there are so many possibilities for gifts that will be truly special for that teacher.
- Monogrammed or Personalized Gifts - From notepads to stampers to tumblers and tote bags, anything that is monogrammed with a teacher’s name or initials will surely be displayed proudly. Everyone loves getting gifts with their name on it!
- Gift Cards - As a former teacher myself, I can attest that you can never go wrong with a gift card gift. From a $5 coffee shop card to any variety of amounts at local restaurants, Target, a movie theater card, or even an online Amazon gift card (where teachers can purchase practically anything) gift cards are the universally appreciated and stress-free choice when it comes to an easy gift idea.
- Handmade Gift, Drawing or Card - Handmade gifts created by your child are always a perfect gift idea. They are heartfelt and meaningful, and that makes them the most special gifts of all. Teachers love their students, and your child’s teacher will love a gift that your child put time and effort into making for them. In return, your child will feel a great sense of pride in personally creating something that leaves a smile on their teacher’s face and gives them a lasting memory that they will certainly save for many years to come.