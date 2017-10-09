× Expand Claudia Meza Aileen Aileen

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a chance to spread awareness of the abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome. The entire month is a dedication and celebration of the gifts that those with Down syndrome bring to the world, and the focus is to promote advocacy and inclusion throughout communities across the country.

People with Down syndrome and their loved ones can help educate others and spread awareness this month by going to their local Buddy Walk®. Established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society, the Buddy Walk® is a way to celebrate Down syndrome awareness every October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

Locally, the Coastal BUDS (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) of Southeastern North Carolina will be hosting a Buddy Walk® at Hoggard High School Track on Saturday, October 14th at 10am. Whether you or a loved one has Down syndrome, or you just want to show support, Coastal B.U.D.S. asks members of our community to take the first step and donate or register today. All are welcome for a day of celebration!

For more information about the local organization Coastal BUDS and to register for the event, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/capefearbuddywalk;jsessionid=3A6F0950A51A7EECDD27EC319E1BB7F9

For other resources and information from the National Down Syndrome Society, visit http://www.ndss.org/Resources/