× 1 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park × 2 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park × 3 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park × 4 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park × 5 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park × 6 of 6 Expand Cape Fearless Extreme Aerial Adventure Park Prev Next

Looking for an exciting and challenging, family friendly aerial adventure? Look no further than Cape Fearless Extreme, an aerial adventure park located in Riegelwood, NC, just 20 miles west of Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina!

It is our mission to provide an unforgettable adventure that will engage, exhilarate, and challenge.

Cape Fearless Extreme is open every day from 9:00 AM -5:00 PM.

Safety is our #1 priority

Cape Fearless Extreme aims to deliver fun and excitement to all guests. Our courses require “hands-on” interaction. The level of preparation is minimal, but extremely important as safety always comes first at Cape Fearless Extreme.

All guests participate in a safety demonstration prior to adventuring onto the course. They are fitted into their harnesses and our Guides will demonstrate how to remain attached to the safety lines using our state-of-the-art CLiC-iT® ADVENTURE safety system. Once the guest shows that he or she can properly use the equipment, they can begin their treetop adventure!

Our Adventures: Adult and Kids Course Adventures

We have a Kids Course Adventure for children ages 7-11. The course contains about 20 different obstacles and challenges, including ziplines, cargo nets, and wobbly bridges. Groups have 2 hours to complete the course, therefore they can loop through as many times as they can within that time frame.

Parents and observers can use the walking trails along the course to observe your child/children as they progress through the course. The course is not designed for adult use, but you will be able to get some great pictures while watching from the ground!

Our Four-Course Adult Adventure package for ages 10+ contains a mixture of obstacles and challenges ranging from Tarzan swings, ziplines, hanging nets, swinging surprises, wobbly bridges, and the grand finale: A 650 FOOT ZIPLINE! The courses are meant to be used progressively, increasing in height and challenge. The cost of admission covers one loop or rotation through all four Adult courses.

Green = Minimum Elevation/Minimum Skill

Blue = Medium Elevation/Medium Skill

Red = Advanced Elevation/Advanced Skill

Black = Advanced Elevation/Advanced Skill

You can descend at any exit point along the courses. Rugged trails will take you back to the guest services kiosk and shaded area.

Pricing:

Kids Course Adventure: $25.00

Weekday Adult Course Adventure (Monday-Friday): $47.50

Weekend Adult Course Adventure (Saturday-Sunday): $50.00

Great for Groups: Birthday Parties, Corporate Groups, Field Trips, Church Groups, Scout Troops and more!

Celebrating a special occasion? Looking for a team building activity? Or just want an excuse to get a group of friends together for a fun day out? We’ve got you covered! Large group reservations can be booked by calling us directly at (910) 655-2555.

What Our Guests are Saying:

What a fun adventure to celebrate my son’s 8th birthday! Cape Fearless Extreme went above and beyond to make his birthday extra special and we can’t wait to visit again! – Ariel on Facebook

Highly rec. Cape Fearless Extreme! Best ropes course around!! We took a group of boys ages 14, girls ages 8, and parents ranging age 46-50. We all had the best time! They made sure we were properly trained on what we were doing before we got on the course. – Guest on TripAdvisor

Great time with friends! Friendly and encouraging staff make you feel at home from the minute you arrive. – Guest on TripAdvisor

Loved the atmosphere! We had an amazing time and enjoyed the different obstacles. It is so much more than zip lining, which was an exciting and challenging experience! – Melissa on Facebook

An easy drive from Wilmington and a great way to spend an afternoon. I've done a number of treetop adventures and this is by far the best one yet. The course has 4 levels of difficulty and you will not be disappointed with the black course. The staff here are awesome. – Michelle on Google

Experienced staff, super safe equipment, and excellent courses provided for hours of memorable fun. – Ryan on Google

Whether you are 7 or 107, spend the day with us and enjoy nature's beauty while experiencing a thrilling adventure in the trees!

We’ll See you in the Trees! #branchout

Book Your Reservation

Cape Fearless Extreme

1571 Neils Eddy Road

Riegelwood, NC 28456

Tel: (910) 655-2555

Website: capefearless.com

Email: info@capefearless.com